Taxis and remises in Córdoba: the first increase of the year will be 29%
Taxis and remises in Córdoba: the first increase of the year will be 29%

Taxis and remises in Córdoba: the first increase of the year will be 29%

The rate for taxis and remises will have its first increase of the year: it will be of the order of 29 percent for the lowering of the flag and 27 for the tab every 110 meters.

The Municipality of Córdoba authorized to raise the cost starting at midnight this Saturday.

The lowering of the flag for taxis will go from 279 pesos to 360 pesos; while the tab, from 15 to 19 pesos. The night descent will rise from 321 to 414 pesos and the token from 18 to 23 pesos.

On the other hand, for remises, the flag drop will go from 280 pesos to 361 pesos and the token from 15 to 18 pesos, and the night slot will have a flag drop that will start at 415 pesos and a token of 22 pesos.

In addition, the differential rate for holidays, which is equal to the night rate, has increased. The objective of the Municipality is to encourage more availability of mobile phones on those days.

“The increase was granted in response to the request of permit holders, who justified their request in the growth of costs to maintain the service,” they explained from the Ministry of Transportation.

“To make room for this request, it was taken into account that inflation since the last increase was higher than 30 percent, while some inputs grew around 40 percent,” added the area secretary Marcelo Rodio.

The Municipality of Córdoba had authorized the previous increase on Saturday, December 16.

