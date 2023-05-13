TC Neuquino runs the first final of the second double date in Centenario

Con the absence of Francisco Troncoso, leader of the contestbut with some returns such as that of former two-time champion Pablo Saladino, The first final of the second double date of TC Neuquino in Centenario will be played today.

Troncoso, who since his retirement only participated as a guest, He took on the challenge of being a starter in the category, with the aim of fighting for the title. But since some categories overlapped his tests, he decided not to participate in any.

For this double date The return of Saladino and Martín Gobich will be important, who will get into the car that the leader left free.

The TC Neuquino will share the billboard with the TC Pista Neuquino, the Gran Turismo Pista Neuquino (GTPN), the Turismo Patagonico Fiat 1.4and the three divisions of Regularity.

The programing It will start with training and continue with qualifying. After 2:00 p.m. the first finals will be played of the GTPN, Fiat 1.4 and the TC Neuquino.

The previous one of the Turismo Pista del Valle will only have training sessions

The turn has come for the second test of the Turismo Pista del Valle (TPV) and the Gran Turismo Regional (GTR11) starting this afternoon at the Roca racetrack. The four-time champion Dario Delvas will defend his leadership in Class 3, former Gol Monobrand.

He premiere of the contest did not have the expected call, but the show they delivered was interesting.

That’s why, It was decided that today from 1:00 p.m. only the training sessions will be carried out for the two classes of the TPV and the GTR11, divided into five batches of 20 minutes.

Tomorrow at 9 a.m. there will be a training session, at 10 a.m. the classifications will begin and from 11:15 a.m. a unique series in each category. The first final will start at 12:45 p.m.reserved for the GTR 11. Later, classes 1 and 3 of the POS.

