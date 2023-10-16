Tekashi 69 Faces Legal Trouble Abroad: Accused of Assaulting Music Producer in the Dominican Republic

American rapper Tekashi 69, also known as Daniel Hernández, has had a turbulent career filled with legal troubles. After facing multiple cases in the United States, the international singer is now involved in his first legal incident outside his native country.

In 2015, the 27-year-old musician pleaded guilty to pedophilia after a woman accused him of taking her to a party, where he harassed her with drugs and alcohol, recorded explicit videos of her, and posted them on social media. This incident occurred when she was only 13 years old. Despite originally claiming that he was 17 at the time, it was later revealed that Tekashi was actually 18. He was sentenced to four years of probation and 1,000 hours of community service.

In 2019, Tekashi was sentenced to two years in prison for organized crime. However, his cooperation with the authorities and testimonies against other gang members led to a reduced sentence. He admitted to being associated with the “Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods” gang and participating in a murder plot against a rival gang member.

Recently, Tekashi was arrested in Palm Beach, Florida, for failing to appear in court after being assaulted in a Miami gym. He was released on bail of $2,000 the next day. Now, he is set to appear in the Permanent Attention Court of La Vega in the Dominican Republic, where he is accused of attacking music producer Nelson Alfonso Hilario García. The producer suffered bruised blows to the face and head allegedly caused by Tekashi.

According to music producer Diamond ‘La Mafia’, Tekashi broke into his recording studio in La Vega and attacked the producers who had worked with his romantic partner, Dominican singer Yailin ‘La Más Viral’. This incident is believed to be driven by jealousy, as Tekashi convinced Yailin that he was in Miami while he was actually in the Dominican Republic.

As Tekashi prepares to face coercive measures in court, his legal troubles continue to make headlines both in the United States and abroad.

