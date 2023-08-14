Tekashi 6ix9ine and Yailin Set to Perform at Santa María Music Fest in Cuba

Tekashi 6ix9ine and Yailin The Most Viral have confirmed their participation in the upcoming Santa María Music Fest. The festival is set to take place in a Cuban resort next week, and the news was shared by the popular rapper on his Instagram account.

In a series of video call fragments shared by Tekashi on social media, the artists and their manager Boris Arencibia can be seen discussing the festival. The post also mentions Marlon “the natural handsome” and expresses gratitude to the whole team for including them in the event.

During the conversation, Marlon and an influencer boy known as Rutina praised Tekashi and assured him of their support. Yailin confirmed that she will be traveling to Cuba to perform alongside the rapper. Tekashi expressed his affection for Yailin and joked about her wanting to be with someone else.

Another video shared by Tekashi shows Lenier Mesa, suggesting that the rapper and Yailin may have been collaborating in the Cuban studio. On Instagram, Tekashi invited his Cuban followers not to miss the festival, although he admitted his limited Spanish singing ability. Yailin also expressed excitement about the upcoming event.

Despite some criticism of the Santa María Music Fest, particularly from Cuban exiles in Miami, who have singled out Chocolate MC for defending the festival, it is still scheduled to proceed next week. The festival will be held at the Villa Clara resort and will also feature Tito El Bambino as a guest performer.

Fans and music lovers are eagerly anticipating the Santa María Music Fest, which promises to be a memorable event with Tekashi 6ix9ine, Yailin The Most Viral, and other exciting performers.