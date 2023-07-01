Tekashi 6ix9ine and Yailin ‘The Most Viral’ Deny Romance Rumors, Insist Their Relationship is Strictly Professional

Title: Tekashi 6ix9ine Denies Romantic Relationship with Singer Yailin ‘The Most Viral’, Citing Professional Collaboration

Despite ongoing rumors, Tekashi 6ix9ine and singer Yailin ‘The Most Viral’ have firmly stated that their relationship is strictly professional. During his appearance on the Univisión network program ‘El Gordo y la Flaca,’ the Mexican-American rapper put an end to speculations, emphasizing their friendship and mutual interest in music.

When asked about their alleged romance, 6ix9ine clarified, “We are collaborators, let’s make it clear, friends. Music, music, music.”

Furthermore, 6ix9ine took the opportunity to defend Yailin after she faced severe criticism on social media for an apparent lip-syncing incident during a performance in New York. The rapper referred to her as a “very talented person” who deserves respect for her work.

Regarding the collaboration between 6ix9ine and Yailin, the former explained that their initial contact was through a direct message on Instagram. 6ix9ine revealed, “I threw her. I threw her a music DM. I sent her a song. I sent it to her to collaborate with her, and that’s how we met. We started talking, pure music, you know…”

Yailin, formerly married to Anuel, added, “He had previously written to a person for a video when I was a dancer. At that time, I did not have a visa. That’s why it was not done… Now normal, I replied.”

Currently, the musical duo is actively promoting their latest single ‘Pa’ Ti, Pa’ Mi’, showcasing their artistic chemistry. Additionally, 6ix9ine recently released another collaboration with Lenian, where Yailin can also be seen in the music video, flaunting a revealing swimsuit.

Simultaneously, Yailin premiered her music video for ‘Narcisista,’ a bachata dedicated to her ex-partner, Puerto Rican singer Anuel. Their highly publicized breakup has also garnered significant attention in the media.

Despite the ongoing speculation, both Tekashi 6ix9ine and Yailin ‘The Most Viral’ are focused on their growing collaborative endeavors within the music industry.

