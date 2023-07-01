President Abinader Appoints Manuel Mejía Naut as New General Manager of EDEESTE Amidst Complaints of Blackouts

Title: President Abinader Dismisses EDEESTE General Manager Amidst User Complaints

President Luis Abinader has taken action in response to numerous complaints from users of the Eastern Electricity Distribution Company (EDEESTE) regarding prolonged blackouts. On Friday afternoon, Abinader dismissed the general manager of EDEESTE, Andrés Portes, and appointed Manuel Mejía Naut as his replacement.

The decision to replace Portes comes after weeks of dissatisfaction from customers who have endured extended periods without electricity. These complaints prompted the Unified Council of Distribution Companies (CUED) to select Manuel Mejía Naut, an engineer who was previously serving as the director of Energy Loss Control at EDEESTE.

Mejía Naut brings a wealth of experience to his new role. He has held positions such as manager of CCE Operation Management at Empresa de Transmisión Eléctrica Dominicana (ETED), distribution business planning manager, EDEESTE investment projects manager, and technical consultant for various ETED projects.

Furthermore, Mejía Naut has served as director of Distribution, responsible for energy management and network exploitation studies at Edesur Dominicana. He has also held positions as the technical coordinator of the ETED SCADA Project and was in charge of the Department of Planning and Studies of the Network of the System Operations Directorate of the CDE.

In addition, Mejía Naut has contributed to the field through his collaboration on the publication of “Islanding Detection and Resynchronization, Based upon Wide-Area Monitoring and Situational Awareness in the Dominican Republic” in the 2020 IEEE Power & Energy Society T&D Latin America.

The appointment of Mejía Naut as the new general manager of EDEESTE reflects President Abinader’s commitment to addressing the concerns of EDEESTE users regarding blackouts. Time will tell if the change in leadership will lead to improvements in electricity service and a reduction in disruptions across the region.

