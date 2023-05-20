Telefe would have defined the future of the program

The kitchen reality show MasterChef has been on the air for around three months and the Telefe production would already have a date to end its broadcast.

In that line, andThe program hosted by Wanda Nara would be replaced by a broadcast by Lizy TaglianYo. At the moment, compete for public rating against the second season of Argentina, land of love and revenge (ATAV).

MasterChef: when does the cooking reality show end?

According to what was reported by the Crónica newspaper, MasterChef would continue to be broadcast until mid-June. Then the cooking show would be replaced by the reality show Got Talent.whose jury is Abel Pintos, La Joaqui, Emir Abdul and Flor Peña.

On the other hand, Laura Ubfal announced that Telefe would already have in its plans to carry out a repechage in the cooking reality show.

MasterChef: how is the program doing in rating

Meanwhile, according to reported Nacho Rodríguez on his Twitter account, MasterChef was the most watched program on Thursday, May 19, with 11.8 rating points.



