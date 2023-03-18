After his return to Facebook posts was announced this Friday after the closure of his account in 2021, former United States President Donald Trump surprisingly announced this Saturday on Truth Social that “expects to be arrested next Tuesday” and he called for protests from his followers to avoid this situation, which would respond to a possible accusation for the alleged bribe that Trump would have paid a porn actress before the 2016 elections. That event, if it became known, could affect the presidential campaign of Trump, and in this context there were complaints that the Republican leader he paid Stormy Daniels to “keep quiet.”

“I have received a leak from the Manhattan District Attorney’s office,” Trump said as a source for how he knew he might be arrested, noting that “The leading Republican candidate and former President of the United States of America will be arrested Tuesday of next week. Protest and Take Back Our Nation!”

Stormy Daniels, the actress who would have received money from Trump for “shutting up” during the campaign. (AFP PHOTO)

The investigation focuses especially on a payment of $ 130,000 that Trump would have made before the 2016 elections for Stormy Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, He will not talk about the relationship that he claims to have had with Trump years before he came to the White House, and that he categorically denies.

It is known that prosecutors have long been considering filing charges against Trump in this case. If the Manhattan district attorney were to indict Trump, the 76-year-old tycoon would become the first former US president to be charged with a crime.

Trump’s lawyer told CNBC Friday night that his client would turn himself in to face criminal charges if indicted by a Manhattan grand jury. In his post on Truth Social on Saturday, Trump referred to “illegal leaks from a highly politicized and corrupt Manhattan district attorney’s office.”

HB