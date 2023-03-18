Home Business Financial education about the stock market and the economy: Banking crisis: does Bitcoin benefit from a loss of trust? In conversation with Prof. Dr. Philip Sander!
Financial education about the stock market and the economy: Banking crisis: does Bitcoin benefit from a loss of trust? In conversation with Prof. Dr. Philip Sander!

Trust is the most important currency on the financial markets. Trust is built very slowly and can be destroyed very quickly.

The collapse of Silicon Valley Bank is the largest bank collapse since the bankruptcy of the US bank Washington Mutual in 2008.

This event caused market participants to doubt the solvency of other institutions, including European ones.

Could Bitcoin Benefit From A Banking Crisis And A Loss Of Confidence In Centralized Institutions?

I talk about these and other aspects with Prof. Dr. Phillip Sandner.

About the interlocutor:

Prof. Dr. Philipp Sandner founded the Frankfurt School Blockchain Center (FSBC) at the Frankfurt School of Finance & Management. From 2018 to 2021 he was one of the “Top 30” economists in Germany in the ranking of the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung (FAZ). According to the business magazine Capital, he was also one of the “Top 40 under 40”.

