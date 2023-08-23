TEMPERANCE – New album out October via Napalm Records

Modern symphonic metal outfit TEMPERANCE announce new album Hermitage – Daruma’s Eyes Pt. 2″ out October 20, 2023 via Napalm Records!

Welcome to Hermitage – Daruma’s Eyes Pt. 2, a spectacular fantasy story by the melodic symphonic maestros TEMPERANCE!

Italian modern melodic/symphonic metal masters TEMPERANCE will release their new concept album Hermitage – Daruma’s Eyes Pt. 2 on October 20th, 2023 via Napalm Records! During their successful European tour with Tarja (ex-Nightwish) earlier this year, the band introduced their new lineup and proved once and for all that this new arrangement is more than convincing.

The band’s signature sound is enhanced with a new member – professional opera/metal singer and vocal coach Kristin Starkey – and the essence of charismatic vocalist Michele Guaitoli (Visions of Atlantis) and mastermind, vocalist/guitarist Marco Pastorino (Serenity) , reaches a higher level. Guest musicians such as Arjen Lucassen (Ayreon), Fabienne Erni (Eluveitie, Illumishade), Laura Fella (Faun) and Alessandro Conti (Twilight Force) complement the exciting journey of the new album.

Today, the five-piece band finally released their new single, “Daruma,” along with a colorful official music video that perfectly sets the mood and gripping story of the eclectic album. Galloping guitar passages open the single, while the album’s narrator and multi-talent Arjen Lucassen guides through the catchy melodies. Singer Kristin Starkey’s dark timbre introduces villain Anningan, who will turn the life of album protagonist Viktor upside down.

Singer Kristin Starkey on “Daruma”:

„I’m so excited for you to hear our new single called „Daruma“. It not only sets the stage for the dramatic storytelling of our new album, Hermitage: Daruma’s Eyes Pt. II, but also marks the beginning of my chapter with TEMPERANCE. I really believe our new sound will be loved by fans new and old, and I am looking forward to your feedback! See you on the road.“

The protagonist Viktor is catapulted into another time by the discovery of the Japanese doll Daruma and wakes up in a magical village called Hermitage, whose secrets he explores track by track. He gets caught up in a fight between the siblings Anningan and Irin, and only Viktor’s fate holds the key to their conflict. “Welcome To Hermitage” presents the magical world of Hermitage with fairytale flutes, glittering chimes and the vocal arrangements of singers Fabienne Erni (Eluveitie, Illumishade) and Laura Fella (Faun). “No Return” shines with the band’s signature sing-along chorus and operatic fragments, while the track “Join Me” ranges from beautiful vocal harmonies to great compositions. The spellbinding “Darkness is just a Drawing” and the uplifting “Full Of Memories” capture the atmosphere of Hermitage – Daruma’s Eyes Pt. 2 again before “Cliff” closes the album with soaring melodies, epic orchestral arrangements and inimitable vocal performances. The concept album was produced by TEMPERANCE guitarist and vocalist Marco Pastorino and mixed and mastered by Simone Mularoni (Luca Turilli, Michael Romeo, Twilight Force) at Domination Studio in San Marino. Come and discover Viktor’s legacy!

Guitarist/vocalist Marco Pastorino on the upcoming album Hermitage – Daruma’s Eyes Pt. 2:

“We are so excited about this new chapter called Hermitage. Personally, I’ve dreamed of writing a real concept album like this since the release of the suite called Daruma’s Eyes Pt 1 on the album Of Jupiter and Moons, and finally, we made it – a complete story with six characters (represented by six singers) plus such a great narrator. We decided to change the production team, 100% from Italy; we worked together with Simone Mularoni on the mixing, as we did in the first three albums of the band, plus for the very first time, I worked together with someone else for the orchestrations: Daniele Mazza, the mastermind of Ancient Bards. The artwork also was made by the talented artist Giada Belviso. Get ready for a journey through magic and dreams, and welcome to Hermitage.”

Hermitage – Daruma’s Eyes Pt. 2 Tracklist:

1. Daruma

2. Glorious

3. A Hero Reborn

4. Welcome to Hermitage

5. No Return

6. In Search of Gold

7. Join Me

8. Trust no one but You

9. Darkness is just a Drawing

10. Into the Void

11. Brand new Start

12. Where we Belong

13. Full of Memories

14. Cliff

Hermitage – Daruma’s Eyes Pt. 2 will be available in the following formats:

2LP Gatefold SOLID RED- ltd. to 300 copies worldwide

1CD Digipak

Digital Album

TEMPERANCE are:

Kristin Starkey – Vocals

Michele Guaitoli – Vocals

Marco Pastorino – Guitars & Vocals

Luca Negro – Bass Guitar

Marco Pouch – Drums

Band-Links:

