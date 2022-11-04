Listen to the audio version of the article

The Piacenza Group SpA, historical leader in the creation of fabrics and clothing, has acquired 100% of the company Lanificio F.lli Cerruti SpA,

another entrepreneurial reality of excellence in the Biellese textile district such as Lanificio Piemontese, already part of Piacenza since November 2020.

“We are proud and proud to take up the baton of those who preceded us and to be able to preserve a historic wool mill, synonymous with pure beauty, with which we share the path of innovation and evolution between two realities that have always strongly believed in the territory and respecting people, without neglecting, but rather giving great depth to the issue of sustainability “, declared Carlo Piacenza, CEO of the group whose origins date back to 1733.

In 2018 the Lanificio F.lli Cerruti, founded in 1881, had left the family business and was taken over by the Njord Partners fund. The CEO Carlo Piacenza also communicated the desire to maintain continuity in the new organizational structure (the CEO of the Lanificio has been Filippo Vadda since October 2020), above all from a production point of view and with particular attention to the value of the workers, considered the balance needle in the acquisition process. Furthermore, the agreement allowed the Piacenza 1733 Group to internationalize, further overseeing the Asian market, incorporating the offices in Tokyo and Hong Kong owned by Lanificio Cerruti.

In January of this year, Nino Cerruti, an entrepreneur and stylist who had led the growth of the family business, also thanks to collaborations with the nascent world of pre-a-porter, passed away at the age of 91.