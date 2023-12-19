The 10 best-selling models and offers on the market. Here are the ones that are most convenient

TURIN – New car under the Christmas tree? Here are the most inviting promotions on the best-selling model from the top ten brands in Italy by volume from January to November.

On the Fiat Panda, the best-selling model on our market, savings are close to 26% with financing at an interest rate of 8.75% which does not require a down payment.

Ford on the Puma, Renault on the Captur and Toyota on the Yaris Cross are aiming for scrapping and, while waiting for the Government to decide on any extensions of the eco-incentives, they are offering 2,000 euros for the cancellation of used vehicles with ten years of seniority which are added to the ongoing promotions.

Peugeot on the 208 introduces an extra discount of 400 euros for online contracts, Jeep on the Renegade petrol and diesel in stock network with contract and registration by the end of the year adds an extra discount of 1,000 euros.

Audi offers Audi Value financing on the Q3 with 1 year/60,000 km extended warranty and a free 2 year/30,000 km maintenance plan.

Below are the promotional offers for December.

1) Fiat Panda 95,633 units sold (total Fiat 164,055)

The 70 HP Panda 1.0 hybrid which benefits from a 2,500 euro discount is on promotion at 13,000 euros (-16%). With the loan at a rate of 8.75%, a further 1,500 euros of extra discount are added, so the savings reach 4,000 euros and the price drops to 11,500 euros (-25.8%). This offer requires no advance payment, then 59 installments of 165 euros and a final installment of 6,938 euros for the possible redemption of the car at the end of the contract. Standard equipment also includes a 5″ multimedia screen, 14″ steel wheels and 4 airbags.

2) Volkswagen T-Roc 29,479 units sold (total VW 112,040)

The Sport version with the 1.0 110 hp Sport engine is offered at 27,700 euros (-10.4%) thanks to a 3,200 euro discount. For the 4.99% subsidized rate loan, a 5,500 euro down payment is required, then 35 installments of 169 euros and 19,900 euros to redeem the car. The Sport version costs 1,000 euros more than the entry level. Life adds 18-inch black Grange Hill alloy wheels as standard, tinted rear windows and dual-zone automatic climate control, which lead to a further saving of 1,500 euros. The Life versions, depending on the engines, receive discounts from 2,950 (1.0 TSI) to 3,300 euros; for Style and R-Line from 3,800 (1.0 TSI) to 4,300 euros. Furthermore, for the Style and R-Line trim levels the free teak pack represents a further saving from 1,250 (Life) to 1,325 euros (R-Line). Finally, for all T-Rocs, there is also a free extension of the Extra Time warranty for a further two years / 80,000 km worth 440 euros.

3) Toyota Yaris Cross 32,400 units sold (total Toyota 91,518)

Toyota anticipates state incentives and on the Yaris Cross offers a contribution of 2,000 euros for the scrapping of a used vehicle that is 10 years old. This eco-incentive accumulates to 4,000 euros per trade-in, so the total saving rises to 6,000 euros (5,500 for the Active version). The Trend 1.5 hybrid version is on promotion at 24,300 euros (-19.8%), with financing at a 5.99% rate the advance is 5,050 euros, then 48 installments of 179 euros and 19,670 euros as the final instalment. For exchange contribution of 4,000 euros or 2,850 for discount. Furthermore, the Japanese company offers from 23.5% to 25% discount on winter tires and from 47% to 50% on light plus packs. Plus 5 years or 100,000 km warranty.

4) Dacia Sandero 46,138 units sold (total Dacia 81,544)

The Streetway Expression version with the 1.0 bi-fuel petrol-LPG engine is offered at 14,750 euros, without a discount because the Romanian company has always applied the fixed price commercial policy. The only offer is a loan at a rate of 5.49% with 4,100 euros in advance, 36 monthly installments of 119 euros and a final installment of 9,588 euros. The standard features include manual climate control, electric windows, rear parking sensors, 8-inch media display. Plus 3 years or 100,000 km warranty.

5) Ford Puma 28,560 units sold (total Ford 76,399)

Ford also anticipates state scrapping and on the Puma offers 2,000 euros for the scrapping of a used vehicle with 10 years of seniority which cumulates to a 2,250 euro discount for a total saving of 4,250 euros. So the Titanium version with the 125 hp 1.0 EcoBoost mild hybrid engine is on promotion at 22,900 euros (-15.5%) and with financing at the mini-rate of 2.95%, only 3,200 euros in advance, then 36 installments from 195 euros and 14,660 euros final installment. The ST-Line version is offered at 23,750 euros (-4,250 euros), the down payment is still 3,200 euros and the installment rises to 200 euros.

6) Peugeot 208 22,613 units sold (total Peugeot 75,020)

Offer of 2,950 euros for discount or trade-in from the house plus 500 euros extra discount from the finance company and extra bonus of 400 for contracts completed online with registration by December. With financing at TAN 6.99%, the 1.2 Active pack is on promotion at 16,670 euros (-17.2%) with 3,450 in total savings, a down payment of 3,225 euros, then 35 installments of 150 euros and a maxi installment of 11,360 euros. The 208 Active mild hybrid is discounted at 20,370 euros (-14.5%) and with financing at a 6.99% rate the monthly installment is still 150 euros, the down payment rises to 5,160 and the final installment to 13,533 euros.

7) Renault Captur 27,931 units sold (total Renault 72,609)

The entire range receives an average of 5% for a discount or trade-in, with a further 2,000 euros cumulative for scrapping. The Techno Tce 100 hp version is offered at 22,100 euros (-12.8%) thanks to a 3,250 euro scrapping incentive. With financing at a 6% rate, an advance payment of 4,100 euros then 36 installments of 150 euros and a final installment of 15,720 euros. Captur Techno 1.6 full hybrid is offered at 25,450 euros (-11.8%) with 3,400 euros of scrapping incentive and financing at a 7% rate, 5,700 euros down payment, always 36 installments of 150 euros and then 18,464 as the final instalment.

8) Jeep Renegade 27,950 units sold (total Jeep 67,524)

The petrol and diesel versions receive a discount of 3,400 euros, an amount of 4,400 euros for the models in stock at the dealer, a discount of 3,800 euros for the 1.5 hybrid and a discount of 6,000-8,000 euros for the plug-in (including the state contribution of 2,000 or 4,000 euros). With trade-in, all Renegades benefit from an additional premium of 700 euros. By trading in a used Jeep, the customer receives a free warranty extension to 5 years/200,000 km worth 1,575. With financing at TAN 6.45% over 36 months, the 1.0 Longitude is offered at 21,900 euros (-16.7%, equal to a 4,400 euro discount), a down payment of 5,150 euros, 35 installments of 199 euros and a final installment of 13,600 euros . The 1.5 Hybrid Limited is offered at 29,600 (-11.4%, 3,800 discount) 7,770 euros in advance, also in 35 installments of 199 euros and 19,765 euros for the final instalment. Finally, Renegade plug-in is on promotion at 34,900 with the free easy wall box thanks to 8,000 euros in savings, of which 4,000 in state scrappage incentive. With the loan at the mini-rate of 2.95%, the advance is 6,530 euros, also in this case 35 installments of 199 and the final installment of 25,140 euros of redemption.

9) Audi Q3 14,721 units sold (total Audi 62,845)

Audi is focusing on the Q3 35 TFSI S tronic in the Identity Black version offered at 47,000 euros (-5.5%), or 2,750 discount, also free with the 1 year/60,000 km extended warranty and 24 month/60,000 km Premium Care maintenance. 30,000 km for a further saving of 800 euros. The Identity Black trim, the top of the range of the Q3, boasts a standard equipment value of 14,650 euros but is offered with a price increase of 9,400 euros compared to the entry level, equal to a customer advantage of 5,250 euros. With the 6.5% interest rate loan, the advance is 16,258 euros, then 35 installments of 399 euros and the final installment of 24,095 euros. The other versions of the Q3 range benefit from discounts ranging from 6% to 8%.

10) BMW X1 13,645 units sold (total BMW 55,378)

The entire petrol and diesel range benefits on average from a 9% discount or trade-in, so amounts from 3,600 to 4,900 euros depending on the setup and engine. The sDrive 20i MSport version is offered at 44,200 euros with a 4,250 euro discount and with financing at a 5.99% rate, the down payment is 11,800 euros then 48 installments of 560 euros and 11,800 as the final instalment.

