Original title: The 11th anniversary of Trouble Maker’s debut coincidentally met Hyuna and Jin Xiaozhong and broke up. Caoma CP is coming back?

On November 30th, Hyuna officially announced the end of her relationship with Jin Xiaozhong. While everyone felt sorry for the seven-year long-distance love run, they were also very curious about the reason for the two to break up. Generally, it is not a major issue, how could they give up A relationship that has been going on for such a long time, but the parties have not responded yet. Facing the rumors spread by the media, Jin Xiaozhong also clarified: Even after breaking up, HyunA is equally precious to me, she is more real and handsome than anyone I have ever met, and she will be my favorite artist from now on. Please don’t live like this, use your precious time in a good place.

Today, December 1st happens to be the 11th anniversary of the debut of “Trouble Maker”. Everyone can’t help but think of the “grass horse CP” back then. Zhang Xiansheng and Hyuna were ambiguous at the beginning, and they did not conduct any investigation on their relationship. There has been no response, but fans have been knocking on this pair of CPs. Just broke up the day before, and today’s debut anniversary with the old CP’s “Fengshen” hit the hot search, this has to arouse everyone’s discussion, what a coincidence!

At that time, “Trouble Maker” can be said to be popular all over the country. The melody of this song is beautiful and the lyrics are fascinating. In addition, Zhang Xiansheng and Hyuna’s super performance on stage and live performance atmosphere, many people like to praise them. Human CP. See also The best events of the weekend The two of them give people the impression that they are “good boys and hot girls”, but in fact Zhang Xiansheng is older than Hyuna. Hyuna was only 19 years old when the two “Trouble Maker” was popular. This kind of wonderful feeling also gives people A strong sense of CP. So whether the two were together or not has not been officially announced, but most people guess that they were together. When Hyuna Jin Xiaozhong made the official announcement in 2016, Zhang Xiansheng posted a sentence “Goodbye, I wish you happiness” on ins, with a picture of a bunch of hot pants, making people wonder whether these are Hyuna’s clothes, and some news has also been spread It is said that Hyuna cheated on Jin Xiaozhong during the relationship between Hyuna and Zhang Xiansheng. These are all speculations, and only the parties involved know the specific truth. After the official announcement of Hyuna and Jin Xiaozhong, a large number of CP fans were very reluctant and unwilling to wish. After breaking up seven years later, many “grass horse CP” fans have hope again. We can’t predict the development of things. Let the bullets fly for a while. As adults, they will be able to handle their feelings well. As viewers, we will just wait and see. Return to Sohu to see more

