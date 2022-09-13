On September 11, iQIYI’s “China Rap Showdown”, which was exclusively named by You Yogurt, ushered in its official conclusion. After a summer of fierce competition, the One Place Alliance finally won the “2022 Peak Rap Alliance”. The top league of Chinese music rappers of the lineup came to a successful conclusion.

Big coffee gathered to help Gao Ran end, and won a place in the “2022 Peak Rap Alliance”

The final battle, the stars are shining. The internationally renowned Chinese-speaking queen CoCo Lee, singer and music producer Zhang Yixing, and the most representative Chinese musician Chang Shilei have combined elements such as Northeast Errenzhuan and folk music with rock to create a second-hand rose with an unprecedented musical style. Actor, singer Chen Linong, young pianist Gina and other surprises appeared to help the four major leagues.

One Place Alliance member Wang Taitai and Chang Shilei dreamily cooperated, and the song “Dange” brought the finals stage to the heroic hunting life in ancient times; the champion Forever Alliance member GAI Zhou Yan and Zhang Yixing jointly staged “The Dragon Has Regrets” and won The momentum of being king pushed the atmosphere of the scene to a climax; KEY.L Liu Cong and CoCo Lee Coco Lee Guofeng staged “The Undefeated of the East”, igniting national pride; Baby League MC HotDog, TizzyT, Capper and Second-hand Rose performed “Playing with the Monkey”, and the magical melody of “Shaking hands every day, full of energy” hit the eardrums. Together, they brought a musical feast not to be missed.

The finals are divided into “peak chapter” and “showdown chapter”. In addition to the guest singing battle, the four major leagues have undergone three rounds of intense competition: single performance battle, free play, and alliance collective battle. They presented contemporary styles in diverse styles. The richest face of Chinese rap. In the final round of the most crucial alliance collective battle, the four major alliances released their most sincere love for the stage. The Baby League adapted classic old songs to bring the warmest and most touching “I only care about you”, and the champion Forever alliance sent the most The original and wild “Three Drops of Blood”, and the majestic “In the Name of the State” by the Fathers of Success Alliance sang their peak attitude.

In the end, the One Place Alliance ended this season’s peak journey with a love-filled “People Come Crazy”. Four members of the alliance, Yang Hesu KeyNG, Good Morning, Wang Taiyi, and Ai Re AIR, wore wool socks and joined hands to win the “2022 Peak Rap”. alliance”. “Look at the summer photos again, just want to remember your smiling face”, the song’s tribute to this summer also sings the heart of all Rappers, bringing the season to a light-hearted and joyful end.

From “peak” to “alliance”, creating a diverse landscape of contemporary Chinese rap

It took 79 days, 55 participating rappers and guests, and 145 Chinese rap works. From the very beginning, one alliance sponsor became a two-person alliance and a three-person alliance, and finally formed the four major alliances in the finals. From fighting for individual victory to fighting for team honor, the four major leagues, after a long period of technical discussions and musical contests, continue to output high-quality Chinese rap works with the most real attitude, setting off a rap carnival for this summer.

According to Cool Cloud Interactive, in the summer variety show market, “China Rap Peak Showdown” won the championship with 18.57% of the total broadcast market share. During the broadcast, the program reached the top of Vlinkage, Lighthouse, Maoyan, Yien, Yunhe, Guduo and other platforms 318 times. This season is even more dominant on Kugou Music, QQ Music, Netease Cloud Music and other platforms. KEY.L Liu Cong’s “Longli Electric Wire” and “Qingfeng Tiao” made the audience shout “intracranial circulation”; “Kirin” allows the audience to see the contrasting charm of Good Morning; “Don’t be afraid of getting old” and “Being the Right Way” by Ai He AIR and Wang Yitai were respectively labeled as “wedding march” and “everyday song after marriage” by netizens. #爱热王太 Wedding One Dragon Song Library# was on the hot search; GAI Zhou Yan’s super infectious power on the stage of “Weiyuan Story” directly disintegrated the audience’s psychological defense line and received a lot of praise.

With rising ratings, frequent hits, and constant topics, “China Rap Showdown” not only remains popular in China, but also has received unprecedented attention in overseas markets, opening up a new situation for Chinese rap to maximize. The show has a strong performance on Youtube, the total number of related broadcasts exceeds nw, and the data is still rising, and the videos submitted by foreign up masters are constantly emerging. Rappers are showing their stories and true colors internationally, and sailing to sea with their own works.

“China Rap Peak Showdown” ended perfectly. The peak group portraits of the Chinese rap era were engraved into this summer, and the audience also saw the most prosperous face of Chinese rap. As the collective chorus “Generation” in the finals said, “Our generation will always be together”, looking forward to iQIYI writing a peak chapter again next summer!

