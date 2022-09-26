The 2022 version of the 170-character, 700,000-word original stage play “Fifteen Days in Two Beijing” will be performed in 3 hours

International Online News: On September 23, the 2022 national tour of the stage play “Fifteen Days in Two Beijings” and the launching ceremony of the Beijing Railway Station ticket opening ceremony were held at the Beijing Tianqiao Art Center. Producer Yu Tingting, director Zhao Miao and a group of leading actors of the 2022 version of the stage play “Fifteen Days in Two Beijing” all appeared at the event, sharing with the audience the insights and behind-the-scenes stories of the play since its creation.

Launching Ceremony

The stage play “Fifteen Days in Two Beijings” is adapted from Ma Boyong’s long historical novel of the same name. It has a length of 700,000 words, more than 170 characters, and the starry night runs for more than 2,200 miles. The plot made this work, which was only published in 2020, quickly become one of the “magical works” in the hearts of book fans. At the press conference, the original author Ma Boyong also expressed his best wishes for the 2022 version of the stage play and an invitation to watch the play through a video. Actor Xiao Shunyao, who played Wu Dingyuan in the 2021 performance, also sent blessings on the set of the new play. He said, “I am very lucky to have participated in the performance of this play, and I believe the new 2022 version will still impress everyone.”

How can such a grand masterpiece be condensed on a 3-hour stage? The creators really spent a lot of brain cells. Director Zhao Miao said, “The people in the play are always choosing and being chosen, and so are we. But we will try our best to fill the stage with the ‘god’ in the original work, and let the ‘soul’ of the characters in the play attach to the actors.”

Fragment demo

In addition, Zhao Miao also revealed that “the elements of opera” may become one of the biggest highlights of the play. Compared with the conventional stage play performance, the 2022 version of “Fifteen Days in Two Beijing” will express freehand scenes in multiple dimensions and layers. Visual director Ren Dongsheng said that through the transformation of the set and the combination of virtual and real multimedia, the magnificent scenes of time and space travel and thousands of miles a day will be realized, trying to refresh everyone’s eyes and ears.

On the same day, the actors also showed the audience three clips of different storylines of the 2022 version of the stage play “Five Days in Two Beijings”. It can be seen that the condensed play is more dramatic and impactful, and the high-energy plot affects the whole process. audience. Because of the large number of martial arts scenes and the continuous impact of the plot, the emotions of the actors often need to be output explosively. Many actors have said that they are “tired and collapsed after every rehearsal.” In the rehearsal scene, you can often see actors calming down in the corner.

Fragment demo

As one of the series of works “New Classic IP Project of China Performing Arts”, the stage play “Fifteen Days in Two Beijings” will be premiered in Beijing in 2021, and the production of “Fifteen Days in Two Beijings” will be restarted in 2022. The new main creative team will be working on the script , stage beauty, clothing and other aspects of the new upgrade.

As an annual funding project of the Beijing Culture and Arts Fund (2021), and one of the repertoires of the Beijing 2022 Lao She Drama Festival, the 2022 version of the stage play “Fifteen Days in Two Beijings” will be held in Beijing Tianqiao Art from November 4th to 6th. The center has 3 previews. From November 12th to 13th, the first stop of the tour will be held at the Langfang Silk Road International Cultural Exchange Center. After that, he will go to Shanghai Grand Theater, Nanjing Jiangsu Grand Theater, Shenzhen Binhai Art Center, Guangzhou Grand Theater and other places to tour.