Things: A nourishing lip stick enriched with golden particles for an immediate glow effect. Perfect for immediately having soft, protected and enhanced lips without the need to use lipstick.

Speaking of soft and enhanced lips, there are two myths to dispel: the first is that drinking a lot helps to keep the skin hydrated “from the inside”. In reality, the water we drink is mainly used by the body and only a negligible amount reaches the skin; therefore, the best way to moisturize skin and lips is to use cosmetics that retain water. The second myth is about using an exfoliating scrub. If your lips are okay, that’s a habit that can be safely avoided.

Instead, an important precaution is to keep the area nourished with formulas that have an oily component. This is because the lips are devoid of sebaceous glands, which explains why they become dry so easily! Luckily, evening care is just as simple: in theory, any vegetable oil is fine, but coconut oil tastes best. And if you want to give them extra attention, apply your usual anti-aging cream, or a specific treatment (perfect those with hyaluronic acid and peptides) on the lip contour.

For make-up, the transparent glow effect this autumn will be very trendy: then, all we have to do is choose among the proposals the one that inspires us the most to have beautiful lips!

Three products for three price ranges

Sparkle Glow by Catrice is a sparkling balm that immediately makes the lips soft and shiny, with a delicate pink nuance personalized thanks to the pH reagent formula. Contains golden particles, is paraben-free, gluten-free and vegan (€ 6.29 online at catrice.eu and at DM Drogerie Markt).