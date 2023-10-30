The 24th National Film Promotion Conference and First National Film Fair Showcase New Opportunities in Hengdian, Zhejiang

24th National Film Promotion Conference and First National Film Fair Held in Hengdian, Zhejiang

From October 26th to 28th, the 24th National Film Promotion Conference and the First National Film Fair were successfully held in Hengdian, Zhejiang. The event, organized by the China Film Distribution and Exhibition Association, Zhejiang Film Bureau, and National Cinema Lines, brought together more than 700 film practitioners from across the country.

The National Film Promotion Conference has long been considered a vital platform for exchanges, communication, and cooperation within the Chinese film industry. This year, it held greater significance with the inclusion of the “First National Film Trade Fair.” The fair showcased the first batch of branch-release films, with representatives from various production companies signing contracts for offline distribution.

Among the notable participants at the event was Xiaoxiang Film Group, the main force of the “Film Hunan Army.” The group introduced several blockbuster films to the branch distribution market, including “Fortress,” a thrilling spy film directed by Han Keyi. Additionally, the historical war film “Beacon Fire Pond” and the sports-themed film “Let’s Diving!” were also presented to the audience.

The concept of branch distribution presents a departure from the traditional model, where films are distributed and screened uniformly. Instead, certain theater chains are carefully chosen for the release of films, allowing audiences to watch different movies in different theaters based on their preferences. This approach aims to cater to the diverse movie-watching needs of the audience.

Xiaoxiang Cinema Line, as a theater chain, has embraced the branch distribution model and actively sought cooperation with film studios such as China Film, Maoyan, and Alibaba. They have secured the distribution and screening rights for several films, including “No Problem” and “Silent Notes,” and have embarked on a new chapter of film production, distribution, and screening.

Since the proposal of branch issuance, Xiaoxiang Cinema Line has been at the forefront of the reform, collaborating with film producers and assisting theaters in implementing branch distribution. The recent success of the film “Eight Hundred Miners Go to Jinggang,” distributed by Xiaoxiang Cinema Line, has solidified their position in branch and regional distribution.

Xiaoxiang Cinema Line has already launched the offline distribution work, with “Fortress” set to be released later this year. As a pioneer in branch distribution, Xiaoxiang Cinema Line will continue exploring distinctive distribution paths for branch and long-term distribution.

The 24th National Film Promotion Conference and First National Film Fair have provided a significant platform for the development and growth of the Chinese film industry. The exchange of ideas, cooperation among industry professionals, and the introduction of new films have reinforced the industry’s commitment to innovation and audience satisfaction.

Original Source: Red Net

Author: Hu Yi Zengjing

Editor: Shi Wen

This article is an original article by the entertainment channel. Please attach the original source link and this statement when reprinting.

Link to this article: [https://ent.rednet.cn/content/646754/74/13213781.html](https://ent.rednet.cn/content/646754/74/13213781.html)

