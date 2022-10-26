So brilliant! The 25 golden rules of dealing with people are definitely worth collecting. (Image source: Adobe Stock)

1. If you don’t look good, let yourself have talent; if you don’t have talent, always smile.

Second, temperament is the key. If you can’t keep up with fashion, you’d rather keep it simple.

3. When shaking hands with people, hold them for a while longer. Sincerity is a treasure.

Fourth, it is not necessary to use “I” as the subject in everything.

5. Don’t borrow money from friends.

6. Don’t “force” guests to watch your family’s photo albums.

7. When fighting with others, please sit next to the driver first.

8. Insist on saying good things about others behind their backs, don’t worry that these good words will not reach the ears of the parties.

9. You just smile when someone says bad things about someone in front of you.

10. Drive your own car, don’t stop to say hello to a colleague who rides a bicycle, people will think you are showing off.

11. When a colleague is sick, go to visit him, sit on his hospital bed naturally, and wash hands carefully after returning home.

12. Don’t let everyone know about the past.

13. Respect those you don’t like.

14. Treat things and not people; or be ruthless to things, but have affection for people; or be the first person, and the second to do things.

15. Self-criticism always wins trust, but self-performance does not.

16. Nothing improves your bowling better than the onlookers, so don’t begrudge your applause.

17. Be grateful.

18. The “myna” on the banyan tree loves to talk, but only talks but doesn’t listen, resulting in a mess. To learn to listen.

19. Respect the masters in the delivery room and the aunts who do hygiene.

20. When speaking, please remember to use “we” at the beginning.

21. Applaud everyone who comes to the stage to sing.

22. Sometimes you have to ask knowingly; sometimes, even if you want to ask, you can’t ask, for example, the age of the lady.

23. Talking too much will lead to loss, and talk less when there are many people.

24. Change the unexported “no” to “It will take a while”, “I will try my best”, “I am not sure”, “When I decide, I will call you”.

25. Don’t expect everyone to like you, but you must like yourself.