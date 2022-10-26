Original title: There are still nearly two years before the 2024 Paris Olympics will be unveiled, but the Olympic qualifying competition after many reforms has begun a fierce battle – (quote)

The Chinese Legion “Grabs the Position” at the Paris Olympics (theme)

Worker’s Daily – Li Yuanhao, reporter from Chinagong.com

The 2022 Shooting (Pistol) World Championships will be held in Cairo, Egypt from October 13 to 27 local time. By the time of the press deadline, all the 8 events for which the World Championships will distribute seats for the Paris Olympic Games have all ended. The Chinese team performed well in the competition and won a total of 8 seats in the above 8 events.

Although there are still nearly two years before the Paris Olympics, which will be unveiled in July 2024, the competition for qualifications for this Olympics has already begun. Judging from the series of international events that have been carried out related to the qualifications for the Paris Olympics, the Paris Olympics Qualification Tournament, which has undergone many reforms, has put forward new requirements and challenges for all participating teams. Faced with the competition for qualification that has run through almost half of the Paris Olympics preparation cycle, the Chinese Legion has taken precautionary measures to make persistent efforts, looking forward to taking the lead in the “seize” battle.

The battle for seats is in full swing

The 2024 Paris Olympics will consist of 32 major events, 48 ​​sub-events and 329 sub-events, which is 10 fewer events than the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. More than 10,000 athletes are expected to compete by then. However, if athletes from all over the world want to appear in the Paris Olympics, they must first compete for “tickets” through the Olympic qualifying competition.

According to the reporter’s understanding, the Paris Olympic Qualification Tournament will include a total of more than 3,000 competitions including various sports. Athletes will either directly qualify for Olympic seats through these events, or compete for the points that will ultimately determine the Olympic seats. According to the relevant plans of the International Olympic Committee, some international events held in the past two years will be directly labeled as the 2024 Paris Olympic Games Qualifying Tournament, which is the first time in the history of the modern Olympic Games.

From July to August this year, the International Olympic Committee successively released information on changes in the design, competition system and rules of the Paris Olympic Games, as well as the reform plan for the qualifying competition. Many events, including the “three major balls”, swimming, track and field, table tennis, and heavy competition, will adopt a new qualifying ranking system and selection system.

From the end of June this year when the triathlon mixed relay event produced the first batch of seats for the Paris Olympic Games (the British team and the French team were shortlisted), the competition for the Olympic seats in the Paris cycle has been fully opened. As of mid-October, football, equestrian, shooting, rhythmic gymnastics, surfing, women’s basketball and other sports have participated in the Paris Olympic Qualifying Tournament. In the next two months of this year, there will also be competitions for Olympic seats in the international arena in sports such as gymnastics and handball.

The Chinese Army has a smooth start

Due to the one-year postponement of the Tokyo Olympics, the preparation period for the Paris Olympics has been shortened, and Chinese athletes are facing more pressure and challenges in the new round of Olympic preparations.

To this end, the General Administration of Sports of the People’s Republic of China proposed to effectively enhance the sense of responsibility and urgency in the preparations for the Paris Olympics, strengthen the overall organization of the preparations, fully study the situation, refine the plan, improve the selection and employment mechanism, and continuously improve the comprehensive strength of competitive sports. Strive to achieve the overall goal of achieving both sports performance and spiritual civilization at the Paris Olympics.

Guided by this overall goal, Chinese athletes have learned from the experience of preparing for the Tokyo Olympics and the Beijing Winter Olympics during the preparations for the Paris Olympics, and have achieved good results. In the qualifying matches for the Paris Olympics, the Chinese Army started off smoothly.

Taking this World Shooting Championship as an example, since Sheng Lihao, the runner-up of the Tokyo Olympics, won the bronze medal in the men’s 10m air rifle final, and won the first seat for the Chinese shooting team in the Paris Olympics, the Chinese team has started a strong “rush”. Position battle”, and finally won all 8 Olympic seats that can be competed for in this competition.

In the 2022 Breakdance World Championships held last week, Chinese player Liu Qingyi won a silver medal in the women’s final, which not only won the first medal for the Chinese team in the history of the Breakdance World Championships, but also successfully won the first Olympic points. The points of the competition have made a good start for the Chinese breakdancing event to qualify for the Paris Olympics.

The 2022 Gymnastics World Championships to be held in Liverpool, England at the end of October will be the first battle for the Chinese gymnastics team to compete for a seat at the Paris Olympics. The top three teams in the men’s and women’s team finals of the World Championships will directly receive the team quota for the Paris Olympic Games. Ye Zhennan, deputy director of the Gymnastics Management Center of the General Administration of Sport of the People’s Republic of China, said that the Chinese gymnastics team has been actively studying and learning new rules since the winter training last year. High stability training requirements will not waver, and strive to take the lead in the competition.”

In addition, the FIVB also recently announced the list of invited teams for the men’s and women’s volleyball qualifying matches for the 2024 Paris Olympics. Both the Chinese men’s and women’s volleyball teams were shortlisted. The two teams will compete for a seat at the Paris Olympics through the Olympic qualifying competition in September next year.

Challenges and opportunities coexist

With the launch of a new round of Olympic preparations, especially the Paris Olympic qualifying competition, Chinese athletes not only have the opportunities brought about by newly promoted sports and new levels, but also have more competition systems, rules, especially the qualification system. New challenges brought about by change. In order to successfully complete the preparations for the Paris Olympics, it is very important to play the Olympic “snatch battle”.

Taking the Chinese weightlifting team that achieved 7 gold and 1 silver in the history of the Tokyo Olympics as an example, in the face of the major adjustment of the weightlifting event of the Paris Olympics, the team has actively responded to the selection and preparation of the new cycle.

According to the reporter’s understanding, the number of gold medals in weightlifting at the Paris Olympics has been reduced to 5 men and 5 women each, and each team can send up to 3 men and 3 women athletes to participate. At the same time, athletes will no longer obtain Olympic qualifications based on the accumulated points of multiple qualifying matches, but select a match with the highest total score for ranking.

Facing the new challenges in the new cycle, Wang Guoxin, the head coach of the Chinese women’s weightlifting team, said frankly: “The reduction in the number of entries has put forward higher requirements for us, and we must work harder and pay close attention to details. The team will also adjust the preparation rhythm according to the Olympic qualification. game strategy.”

In addition, the national teams in sailing, wrestling, badminton, taekwondo, fencing and other sports are also making more targeted preparations according to the adjusted Olympic qualifying points system, striving for more Olympic seats, in order to complete the task of the Paris Olympics Goals lay the foundation.