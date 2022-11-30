Sohu Entertainment News The awards of the 47th Japan Hochi Film Awards were announced. The new film “A Certain Man” starring Satoshi Satoshi and Sakura Ando won the best film; Shinzo Katayama won the best director for “Missing”; Masaharu Fukuyama and Kasumi Arimura “Top Gun 2: The Lone Ranger” won the best foreign language film; the best animation award went to “Four and a Half Time Machine”.
The full list of winners is as follows ↓ ↓
Best Picture: “A Certain Man”
Best Director: Shinzo Katayama “Missing”
Best Foreign Language Film: “Top Gun: The Maverick”
Best Animated Feature: “Four and a Half Time Machine”
Best Actor: Fukuyama Masaharu “Silent Parade”
Best Actress: Kasumi Arimura “Ex-Convict”
Best Supporting Actor: Yokohama Meteor “The Wandering Moon”
Best Supporting Actress: Machiko Ono (20 Years Old Soul)
Best Newcomer: Lan Licai "My Little World", Haruto Shiratori "It's All My Fault"
