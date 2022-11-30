Original title: The 47th Japan Hochi Film Awards “A Certain Man” won the best film Fukuyama Masaharu Arimura Kasumi won the best actor and actress

Sohu Entertainment News The awards of the 47th Japan Hochi Film Awards were announced. The new film “A Certain Man” starring Satoshi Satoshi and Sakura Ando won the best film; Shinzo Katayama won the best director for “Missing”; Masaharu Fukuyama and Kasumi Arimura “Top Gun 2: The Lone Ranger” won the best foreign language film; the best animation award went to “Four and a Half Time Machine”.

The full list of winners is as follows ↓ ↓

Best Picture: “A Certain Man”

Best Director: Shinzo Katayama “Missing”

Best Foreign Language Film: “Top Gun: The Maverick”

Best Animated Feature: “Four and a Half Time Machine”

Best Actor: Fukuyama Masaharu “Silent Parade”

Best Actress: Kasumi Arimura “Ex-Convict”

Best Supporting Actor: Yokohama Meteor “The Wandering Moon”

Best Supporting Actress: Machiko Ono (20 Years Old Soul)

Best Newcomer: Lan Licai "My Little World", Haruto Shiratori "It's All My Fault"

