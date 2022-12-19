Original Title: The 4th Hainan Island International Film Festival opens

Guangming DailyReporter Wang Xiaoying Chen Yi trainee reporter Wang Xuanyao

Guangming DailySanya, December 18th (Reporter Wang Xiaoying, Chen Yi trainee reporter Wang Xuanyao) On the evening of December 17th, Haitang Bay was full of sea breeze and stars. The wonderful performances of “Hainan Hainan”, “The Road of Light and Shadow”, “Dance and Heroes” and other programs opened the prelude to the 4th Hainan Island International Film Festival.

The Hainan Island International Film Festival is jointly sponsored by China Central Radio and Television and the Hainan Provincial People’s Government. It is the youngest international film festival in my country and one of the cultural business cards that Hainan Province is making every effort to create. This year’s film festival lasts for 8 days, including film screenings, venture capital conferences, forums, master classes and other links. During the film festival, 3,761 films from 116 countries and regions will compete for various awards of the “Golden Coconut Award”, among which 3,050 are foreign films, accounting for 81.1%.

In order to build a bridge of communication among film practitioners, this year’s film festival will invite directors, producers, technical directors, actors and other groups to focus on women’s films, children’s films, public welfare films, documentaries, script creation, film and television copyright, film Multiple forums will be held on topics such as music, film distribution, and film technology, and the invitees will cover the entire film industry chain.

In addition, the master class activities that provide intimate communication opportunities for filmmakers and fans are also attracting attention. Domestic and foreign directors, photographers, film translators, etc. will gather together to discuss the latest developments in global films and the sustainable development of the film industry.

In order to truly make the film festival a festival for filmmakers and citizens from all over the world, and to present a rich “light and shadow feast” to the majority of film lovers, this year’s film festival will also be held in the “Starlight Premiere”, “Film Festival Selection” and “Asian New Generation”. 80 to 100 films will be screened in units such as “The End of the World“, “Plucking Pearls and Shells”, and “Focus on Classics”, and screening activities such as “Island-wide screenings” and “Outdoor screenings” will be carried out. According to the organizing committee of the film festival, the box office of this film festival reached 97% of the total box office of the previous film festival in less than 4 hours, and the ticket sales situation is quite hot.