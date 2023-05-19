Home » The 59-year-old Hong Kong actor committed suicide and was still trembling the day before his death!Friends said that he was often repudiated and had financial difficulties during his lifetime_Hangzhou Net-Hangzhou Net
Entertainment

The 59-year-old Hong Kong actor committed suicide and was still trembling the day before his death!Friends said that he was often repudiated and had financial difficulties during his lifetime_Hangzhou Net-Hangzhou Net

by admin
  1. The 59-year-old Hong Kong actor committed suicide and was still trembling the day before his death!Friends said that he was often repudiated and had financial difficulties during his lifetime_Hangzhou Net Hangzhou Net
  2. Image director Zhang Xuerun passed away at the age of 59. It is said that he committed suicide by burning charcoal due to financial difficulties|Zhang Xuerun|Luo Lin_Sina Entertainment_Sina.com Sina
  3. Former Aaron Kwok image consultant and stylist Zhang Xuerun committed suicide in Shenzhen The Epoch Times
  4. Well-known image director Zhang Xuerun burned charcoal and died Luo Lin found the door locked and called the police to reveal the tragedy- Entertainment- Foreign Entertainment- China, Hong Kong and Taiwan | Sin Chew Daily
  5. [Zhang Xuerun’s death]Neighbor Luo Lin found the door locked and called the police Fat Mom confirmed that his friend committed suicide by burning charcoal | Entertainment Oriental Daily News Malaysia Oriental Daily News
  6. View full coverage on Google News
