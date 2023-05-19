“Desperate Psychiatric Hospital” series horror new work “Desperate Psychiatric Hospital Experiment” starts early access today | XFastest News

Created by the Canadian independent game development team Red Barrels, the latest work of the horror game “Desperate Mental Hospital (tentative translation, former name: Outlast)” series “Desperate Mental Hospital Experiment (tentative translation, former name: The Outlast Trials)” is available today on Steam, After launching the early access on the Epic Games Store platform, it is currently receiving overwhelming praise on Steam.

Set during the Cold War, “Desperate Insane Asylum Experiment” follows the forced recruitment of involuntary people by the Murkoff Corporation as subjects for a new method of brainwashing and mind control. In a world of suspicion, fear, and violence, your morals will be challenged, your stamina will be tested, and your sanity will be shattered.

In the game, the player is like Mokov’s prisoner, locked in the experimental facility. The player can choose to complete the test alone, or form a team with 2 or 3 or 4 people to solve the problems encountered in the experiment. The ultimate goal is Be able to complete the challenge and find a way to get the chance to return to human society. The main goal of the player in the game is to escape and avoid enemies. In addition to avoiding enemies, Mokov will also provide players with a variety of props to create escape opportunities, including the ability to hide or slow down the enemy’s pursuit. Forced to undergo various unethical experiments, players can also find ways to collect evidence such as documents and objects to prove that Morkov mistreated the subjects.

