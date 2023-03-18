Home Technology “Stranger in Paradise: Final Fantasy Origins” has finally come to Steam, and the download version has a comprehensive price reduction
Technology

“Stranger in Paradise: Final Fantasy Origins” has finally come to Steam, and the download version has a comprehensive price reduction

by admin
“Stranger in Paradise: Final Fantasy Origins” has finally come to Steam, and the download version has a comprehensive price reduction

SE today released the new promotional video “The Journey Ends” of “The Origin of Final Fantasy: A Stranger in Paradise”, officially announcing that this work will be available on Steam on April 7, and will include a download version of the game and DLC content, which will be fully revised pricing.

Newly revised prices for the download version:

Season Pass: 3,300 yen → 2,750 yen
Digital Deluxe Upgrade: 3,850 yen → 3,300 yen
Digital Deluxe Edition: 12,650 yen → 8,800 yen
Standard Edition: 8,800 yen → 5,500 yen

Game Story:

Jack, Jed and Ash meet in the land of Cornelia shrouded in “Darkness of Chaos”.

This group of partners with the same purpose embarks on a journey to overthrow chaos.
They seemed to only have the desire to defeat Chaos in their hearts, and kept sweeping away monsters.

Thought they were the saviors of Cornelia,
But what they hold in their hands is black crystal.

Official game website: https://www.gamecity.com.tw/finalfantasy_origin/cht/index.html

See also  'Monster Hunter Rising: Sun Break' sold 3 million bottles in two weeks! Commemorative package delivery begins! - funglr Games

You may also like

Samsung unprecedented investment for ichip in Korea …

Launched in Hong Kong for the first time!...

AWS, business results and employee skills

Garmin’s multi-product updates, combined volume and price, play...

here are the new revolutionary ThinQ UP appliances

Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon New...

can make photorealistic AI images

“Cursed Land”, which has a dismal sales rating,...

New Zealand bans TikTok for devices with government...

Exynos Modem finds a serious vulnerability, a large...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy