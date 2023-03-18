SE today released the new promotional video “The Journey Ends” of “The Origin of Final Fantasy: A Stranger in Paradise”, officially announcing that this work will be available on Steam on April 7, and will include a download version of the game and DLC content, which will be fully revised pricing.

Newly revised prices for the download version:

Season Pass: 3,300 yen → 2,750 yen

Digital Deluxe Upgrade: 3,850 yen → 3,300 yen

Digital Deluxe Edition: 12,650 yen → 8,800 yen

Standard Edition: 8,800 yen → 5,500 yen

Game Story:

Jack, Jed and Ash meet in the land of Cornelia shrouded in “Darkness of Chaos”.

This group of partners with the same purpose embarks on a journey to overthrow chaos.

They seemed to only have the desire to defeat Chaos in their hearts, and kept sweeping away monsters.

Thought they were the saviors of Cornelia,

But what they hold in their hands is black crystal.

Official game website: https://www.gamecity.com.tw/finalfantasy_origin/cht/index.html