Home » The Absence of Cirilo: Explaining Why the Beloved Character Didn’t Appear in the Final Episode of ‘Carrusel’
Entertainment

The Absence of Cirilo: Explaining Why the Beloved Character Didn’t Appear in the Final Episode of ‘Carrusel’

by admin
The Absence of Cirilo: Explaining Why the Beloved Character Didn’t Appear in the Final Episode of ‘Carrusel’

“Carrusel” has become a beloved classic of children’s soap operas in Mexico and Latin America. The enchanting story of the teacher Ximena (played by Gaby Rivero) and her students captivated audiences of all ages during its year-long run from 1989 to 1990.

Even years after the show ended, parts of the cast have maintained their connection and now use social media to share anecdotes and memories of their time on the show. They have recently announced that they are working on a documentary titled “When the Carousel Stops,” which will be shared on their TikTok account of the same name.

In a recent video posted on TikTok, Pedro Javier Vivero, the actor who portrayed the unforgettable Cirilo, revealed the reason for his absence in the final episode of “Carrusel.” It turns out that he contracted chickenpox from his classmate Joseph Birch, who played David, the Jewish boy in the show. Pedro recalled spending that time bedridden, desperately trying to alleviate the itching caused by the illness.

Despite missing out on the climactic episode of the show, Pedro accepted his absence with resignation and humor. He acknowledges that out of 365 episodes, he appeared in 364, which is not a bad record. He ended his video by playfully mentioning his beloved character María Joaquina, played by Ludwika Paleta, and expressing his intention to return.

The reunion of the “Carrusel” cast has brought back nostalgic memories for fans. Gaby Rivero, the teacher Ximena, shared anecdotes from her time with the child actors, including catching Abraham and Pedro smoking in her dressing room using cigarettes they had taken from her bag. The former child stars reunited at a special event organized by Gaby, where they unveiled a plaque commemorating the 900 performances of the play “Made in Mexico” in which she participated.

See also  Daniel Arsham x Kohler's experiential installation "Divided Layers" officially unveiled

The bond and camaraderie among the cast members remain strong after all these years. Ludwika Paleta, who began her career with “Carrusel,” has established herself as a successful actress. Pedro Javier Vivero has moved on from acting and now works in a film training center. The rest of the cast has also pursued various careers outside of acting, but they continue to keep in touch and cherish their time together on “Carrusel.”

“Carousel” continues to hold a special place in the hearts of many, and its legacy lives on through the fond memories and reunions of its cast members.

You may also like

Nike and MEDICOM TOY Collaborate in Launching BE@RBRICK...

MARC HUDSON – Starbound Stories

Sandra Echeverría and Leonardo de Lozanne: A Strong...

BEAMS and Timberland Unveil Joint Shoe Collaboration: The...

20. KlezMORE Festival Vienna – mica

Controversy Surrounds Luis Fonsi’s New Song “Turn the...

The National Dance Drama “Hot Blood as a...

The Hives – The Death of Randy Fitzsimmons

Bill Gates Celebrates 28th Anniversary of Windows System...

MASTIC SCUM – Maggo & Harry

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy