The Air Jordan 17 Low Is Expected To Return Next Year

According to reports, Jordan Brand is expected to re-launch the Air Jordan 17 Low next year. At present, there is no clear color information exposure. The last time it debuted was the SoleFly x Air Jordan 17 Low joint shoe in February 2018. A series of classic colors and new elements are introduced. Air Jordan 17 was officially launched in February 2002. Michael Jordan chose to come back for the second time and played for the Washington Wizards. The shoe was designed by Wilson Smith III, inspired by jazz and equipped with the brand’s first Tuned Air cushioning system . The Air Jordan 17 Low uses a leather upper with a Dynamic Fit lining. The combination of the two presents a unique sense of shoe coverage, and metal elements are added to the shoelace holes, the Jordan nameplate around the heel and other details. Finally, it is equipped with Phylon midsole and A rubber outsole finishes the finish. Air Jordan 17 Low is expected to officially debut in the spring of 2024, interested readers please pay attention.