The bar invited drug-related artist Sun Xing and was fined 50,000. The bar invited negative Hong Kong artists without authorization and was fined

According to the Tianyancha App, recently, Ninghai County Didi Bar Co., Ltd. was fined 50,000 yuan by the Ninghai County Culture, Radio, Television, Tourism and Sports Bureau for holding commercial performances without approval.

The reason for the punishment shows that the executive officer’s investigation found that the party invited Sun Xing, a negative artist from Hong Kong and Taiwan, to participate in a commercial performance held by him in November 2022. The person in charge of the bar admitted that he invited Sun Xing to participate in the store celebration, but did not accept tickets for the performance. He gave Sun Xing a red envelope of 20,000 yuan and reimbursed the round trip fee. The behavior of the parties is suspected of violating the “Regulations on the Administration of Commercial Performances”: “To hold commercial performances participated by cultural and artistic performance groups and individuals in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region and Macao Special Administrative Region, the performance organizer shall report to the people’s government of the province, autonomous region, or municipality directly under the Central Government where the performance is located. Competent authorities submit an application”.

According to public information, Sun Xing is an actor and singer in Hong Kong, China. In April 2011, Sun Xing was seized by the police on suspicion of taking drugs.