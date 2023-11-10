The BB Holding formula for true inclusivity at work

Listen to the audio version of the article

One of the incredible things about exceptional people, or at least some, is that they don’t feel exceptional. Imagining and doing things that to others seem impossible or outside of any “established” logic comes naturally to these people and they could not conceive their life differently. As happens with Marco Bartoletti, founder and president of BB Holding, a Florence-based company specializing in accessories, metallic and otherwise, for fashion and luxury companies. The exceptional nature of BB, in addition to the quality of production, is its inclusiveness, the real one: «In Florence there are 230 of us and then we have a production site in Klagenfurt, Austria, where another 50 people work – says Bartoletti -. I have always thought that a physical or mental disability should not correspond to a disability at work. Just build the type of work and the environment in which it takes place in a tailored way, so to speak. Tailored to the needs that each person has: it may seem difficult, but we have succeeded and the company is healthy, growing, and does not need external support. In 2022 we had closed with a turnover of 50 million and this year we expect to reach 60″.

Bartoletti’s vision and commitment have been repeatedly rewarded: «The recognitions are nice, but my dream would be for fellow entrepreneurs to have our approach, because concrete signals can come from the business world and the commitment of individuals that push institutions must also act to change some rules and laws that make it difficult for disabled people to enter the world of work.”

The founder of BB refers to both practical and bureaucratic aspects: «It should be people in wheelchairs who explain to architects and designers how to build a workstation suitable for those who cannot get up, for example. We must learn to listen, to really put ourselves in other people’s shoes. With the Municipality of Florence we have started a project which involves visits to offices or other public places, such as stations, by people who work for us and are in wheelchairs. Only they can indicate what the architectural barriers are and how they could be eliminated – concludes Bartoletti –. There is also a lot to do on the regulatory front: a person suffering from ALS, for example, by law is defined as unfit for work and cannot be hired. It’s absurd, in my experience: it’s obvious that the work will have to be organized according to the person’s needs, but it can be done and it’s an advantage for everyone.”