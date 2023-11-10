Studying and Implementing General Secretary Xi Jinping’s Important Speeches and Instructions

The Provincial Party Committee Conveys Spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s Important Speech

On November 10, the Standing Committee of the Provincial Party Committee held a meeting to convey and study the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech at the ninth collective study session of the Political Bureau of the 20th CPC Central Committee. The meeting was presided over by Provincial Party Committee Secretary Huang Kunming, who delivered a speech.

The meeting emphasized the importance of thoroughly studying and implementing the General Secretary’s important thoughts on party building in the province. It also focused on promoting the high-quality development of women’s and children’s causes in the new era, as outlined in General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important instructions on women and children’s work.

In addition to the above, the meeting also conveyed and studied the spirit of the National Civil Service Work Symposium and discussed various other matters.

The meeting pointed out that the important speech delivered by General Secretary Xi Jinping during the collective study session profoundly elaborated on the significance, tasks, and work requirements of building a strong sense of the Chinese nation’s community. It highlighted the importance of strengthening and improving ethnic work and promoting the high-quality development of Guangdong’s national affairs in the new era.

Furthermore, the meeting underscored the clear requirements put forward by General Secretary Xi Jinping for promoting the high-quality development of women’s and children’s causes in the new era. It emphasized the need to strengthen ideological and political guidance and to continue improving policies to support family construction and carry out regular care services for women and children.

The meeting also stressed the importance of implementing and strengthening the party’s centralized and unified leadership over the civil servants and organizing the majority of civil servants to learn and thoroughly understand Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era.

Overall, the meeting highlighted the significance of implementing the various directives and instructions outlined by General Secretary Xi Jinping and the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee. It outlined a clear path for promoting the development of the Chinese nation’s community, women and children’s causes, and civil servant work in the province.

Nanfang Daily reporter Xu Linluo Xiaohua and correspondent Yue Zong contributed to this report.

