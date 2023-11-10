Geely Automobile CEO Announces Completion of New Energy Transformation, Anticipates Second Take-Off

Geely Automobile CEO Gui Shengyue has announced the completion of the basic investment and ecological construction for the comprehensive new energy transformation, signaling the potential for a second take-off for the company.

At the release of the 2023 interim financial report, Gui Shengyue stated that with the introduction of Geely Galaxy products, all brands under Geely Automobile have embarked on a comprehensive transformation to new energy.

The “Comprehensive Innovation” strategy has been a key focus for Geely Automobile, with the company now having completing the basic investment and ecological construction for the transformation to new energy. In addition, Geely Automobile’s products have transitioned into intelligent offerings.

With these developments, Gui Shengyue expressed optimism for Geely Automobile’s prospects in the new market competition landscape, suggesting that the company is poised to experience a significant uptick in its development.

The news comes amid increasing competition in the electric vehicle market and growing consumer demand for sustainable and high-tech automotive solutions. Geely Automobile’s strategic shift towards new energy and intelligent vehicles positions the company for growth and continued relevance in the evolving automotive industry.

