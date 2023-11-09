“The Bear” Star Jeremy Allen White to Appear in “The Iron Claw” and Potential Marvel Role

Jeremy Allen White, known for his starring role in “The Bear”, is set to star in A24’s latest movie adaptation of the legendary wrestling family “The Iron Claw” at the end of the year. Additionally, “The Bear” has been renewed for a third season. As his acting career continues to gain traction, there is speculation that he may one day join the Marvel universe.

In a recent interview with GQ, White revealed that he had a meeting with Disney executives regarding a character in a Marvel movie. During the meeting, he expressed his attitude, stating “Tell me why I should I want to make your movie,” which led to a rather contentious exchange and ultimately, the two parties parting ways on bad terms.

White remains steadfast in his principles, stating that he hopes to “play it the way I want to do it.” Despite the rift, the possibility of the two parties eventually collaborating is still high as White’s voice in the industry continues to rise.

Fans can look forward to the release of “The Iron Claw” at the end of the year and keep an eye out for any potential future collaborations between White and Marvel.

