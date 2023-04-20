The Beijing News – Good news never stops

Directed by Ju Jueliang, starring Luo Yunxi and Bai Lu, the fantasy fairy tale drama “Long Moon Embers” is being broadcast exclusively on Youku. The play tells the story of Li Susu (Bailu), the daughter of the head of the Hengyang Sect, who incarnates Ye Xiwu, the youngest daughter of the Ye family, in order to save the four continents and three realms ruled by the demon god Tantai Jin (played by Luo Yunxi), and travels back five hundred years. Before, to prevent Tantai Jin from becoming a demon god, the two had an emotional entanglement for three lives and three generations. A few days ago, Bailu said in an exclusive interview with a reporter from the Beijing News that the story of “Long Moon Ember” is relatively complicated, and the three roles she plays in the play and the setting of causal continuity between the three generations are very attractive to her.

Story: Three characters cause and effect each other

In “Long Moon Embers”, Bai Lu plays the three roles of Li Susu, Ye Xiwu, and Sang Jiu respectively. This is also a major reason why “Long Moon Embers” attracts Bai Lu. Three different identities experience stories, and the three characters cause and effect each other, including the fateful entanglement between Li Susu and Tantai Jin, Sang Jiu and Ming Ye, “the character setting, story sense, and fate sense of the whole script can be seen at first glance.” That just fascinated me.”

For Bai Lu, the biggest challenge in “Long Moon Ember” is to play the role of the triangle with one person. Because the whole play is filmed in skips, not in sequence, one day I often have to perform Li Susu’s role, and tomorrow it’s Sang Jiu’s role, and even one day Bailu played three roles at the same time, “This is still a bit difficult for actors. , because the states required by my three characters are completely different, maybe Sang Jiu cried until his eyes hurt a second ago, and changing clothes has to play the sweet feeling between Ye Xiwu and Tantai Jin, so I have to Quickly adjust the emotional state, enter the role, and interpret each role well.”

Character: Putting the common people first, also lost a heart

In the play, Li Susu shoulders the responsibility of protecting the common people. She obeys her teacher’s orders and goes back five hundred years ago, where she meets Tantai Jin who has not yet become a demon. Li Susu’s only goal is to get rid of Tantai Jin’s evil bones and prevent him from becoming a demon. During this process, the two developed a mutual affection and experienced several sadomasochistic love affairs.

In Bai Lu’s view, the unique setting of “Long Moon Embers” is that in Li Susu’s heart, in the struggle between life and love, she always considers life first. She shouldered the safety of the six realms and went back to five hundred years ago alone, without companions, bravely ventured into another world like a lone brave man, her heart was full of the love and persistence of a goddess, but her feelings for Tantai Jin gradually grew as she got to know him. change. Bailu said that although Li Susu was moved by Tantai Jin, neither Ye Xiwu in the human world nor Li Susu who returned to the fairy world have not forgotten their responsibilities as a goddess. She puts the common people first, but she also sacrificed her sincerity. She is willing to believe in Tantai Jin, accompany Tantai Jin, and wants to face the unknown fate with him. “She and Tantai Jin, from the extreme position of confrontation to the extreme pull of love is also very attractive to me. During the mission, she went from being tempted to Tantai Jin to being willing to exchange her own death for Tantai Jin’s life. The Goddess is more like a person of flesh and blood.”

In the play, Li Susu is a vigorous “little sun”. She is brave, magnanimous, and full of chivalrous spirit. In Bailu’s view, Li Susu has a cute part, but more often she is a resolute and calm person. It can be seen from these plots of Yuan that Li Susu is a tough character who never forgets his original intention no matter how difficult the experience is.”

【dialogue】

Beijing News:Which scene impressed you the most during filming?

White Deer:We actually filmed for almost 5 months, from November to March of the following year. Many scenes left a deep impression on me, such as the scene where Sang Jiu crossed the thunderstorm at night, jumping from the tower, and the scene in front of the last tombstone. The ones with deepest memories are mainly scenes that require a lot of emotion. The shooting of such emotional scenes is very exhausting. We have a lot of crying scenes in this drama, and each time we need a different state, for example, Xiao Lin died because of Ye Xiwu, and Ye Xiwu went to the coffin and cried loudly, that kind of cry is emotional breakdown and self-blame. When Sangjiu crossed the catastrophe, she had already been demonized, and her emotions were more of regret and hatred for herself, which was not suitable for the kind of open and closed emotions. In addition, because “Long Moon Ember” is a fairy tale drama, the clothes are layered one after another, and you need to be very thin to look good on camera, so I deliberately control my weight.

Beijing News:In terms of personality, are you similar to Li Susu? Is there anything unusual about it?

White Deer:The similarity in our personalities is that we are both tougher inside, but my heart may be a little more girly.

Beijing News:What do you think of the relationship between Li Susu and Tantai Jin in the play?

White Deer:Li Susu and Tantai Jin are actually a fateful love. Li Susu is a goddess, and Tantai Jin is a devil’s fetus. Goddess loves common people, and demons are also common people. She overcomes demons with love, but love gives birth to love. It is this love that makes Tantai Jin grow love threads. Demon nature gives birth to divinity. If you understand what love is, you will also understand love. What is it. In the end, the demon understood why the goddess loves the common people and why she saves the common people with her body.

Beijing News:You and Luo Yunxi have collaborated in “Half Honey, Half Injury” before, and this time they are cooperating again to play opposite roles. What special sparks do you have?

White Deer:We are very familiar with each other and know each other very well, so we cooperate very well. Especially when we are filming this scene, we often need to switch identities, but we only need to look at each other to know which state the other party is in, and sometimes there will be some very interesting performances of on-the-spot collisions.

Beijing News:As a high-profile drama, the launch of “Long Moon Embers” must be accompanied by some controversy. Have you read the comments from netizens? How do you deal with some controversies and doubts?

White Deer:1,000 viewers have 1,000 Hamlets in their hearts. With so many viewers watching our show, it is normal to have disputes. I will also go to see what everyone is discussing, look at the barrage and comments.

Beijing News:Are there any types of roles that you really want to challenge but haven’t had the chance to play yet?

White Deer:I really want to play the villain of a suspense film.

Beijing News:What do you usually do when you are not working?

White Deer:Just stay at home and relax, watch dramas and movies.

