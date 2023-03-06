A framework agreement was signed on Friday 3 March at the Confindustria headquarters in Rome between the Minister of Animal and Fish Resources of the Ivory Coast, Sidi Tiemoko Touré, and the president of the consulting firm Itare, Raoul Ascari, with the aim to strengthen and make resilient value chains in the poultry sector. The protocol will give birth to two projects aimed at consolidating the poultry and ruminant supply chains and at the production of milk and meat in the eighth economy of sub-Saharan Africa for an amount of 108 million euros. The programme, which will pave the way for the participation of Italian SMEs, also sees financial support from Sace, Unicredit and Intesa San Paolo, among others.

The signing of the protocol is the conclusion of a process launched in recent years by the Italian company Itare with the support of Confindustria Assafrica & Mediterraneo, with the Ivorian authorities with the launch of two other 75 million euro poultry projects.

Minister Touré expressed his satisfaction with that “rapprochement with Italy in the context of a win-win partnership”: “The Ivory Coast aspires to become self-sufficient in the food sector, and in this adventure, Italy it now occupies an exceptional position”, declared the minister.

“We are the protagonists of the launch of this cooperation program with the Ivorian Ministry of Animal and Fish Resources”, Ascari also launched to the audience, who took the opportunity to announce the establishment of a permanent headquarters of Itare in the Ivory Coast . “The conditions are all there for sustainable cooperation with Italy in the industrial, commercial, economic but also political sectors,” he added.

With the signing of the agreement, Letizia Pizzi, general manager of Confindustria Assafrica & Mediterraneo, welcomed the “completion of the first stage of a journey that has just begun”: “The Italian country system is ready to support Ivorian and Italian companies for future concrete opportunities for cooperation,” he recalled. [Da Redazione InfoAfrica]

