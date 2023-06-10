The best baklava in Vienna

We love hot desserts and it really can’t be too sweet for us. That’s why we are big fans of baklava in all variations! The oriental dessert, wrapped in puff pastry and often made from honey or sugar syrup and nuts, is simply the perfect dessert – especially after hearty delicacies such as Ćevapčići. Because we are admittedly not specialists in this field, we exceptionally asked you for tips and you answered promptly. These are the results of our survey and therefore the best places to go in Vienna when it comes to good baklava!
Habibi & Hawara
The Habibi & Hawara in the 3rd district is known and loved throughout the city for its oriental-Austrian fusion cuisine. On top of that, the social business operation also supports people with a migration background in gaining a professional foothold in Austria. The friendly team can also cook really well – in your opinion, the baklava is a hot tip when it comes to dessert. According to the Habibi & Hawara, the tempting puff pastry rolls are “not too sweet”. They are prepared here according to a secret recipe by the Syrian chef with walnut filling and honey.
Diwan Backshop
The Diwan Backshop at Viktor-Adler-Markt in the 10th district is also a sweet spot for baklava in Vienna in the truest sense of the word. The Turkish bakery has specialties from Austria and Italy in its range, but of course also lots of sweet specialties from Turkey. It goes without saying that baklava should not be missing. The things are also served to you in different varieties – for example with nuts, pistachio filling or as milk baklava.
Bäckerei Mokka
The offer of the Mokka bakery on the Floridsdorfer Spitz is similarly tempting and colorful. The flagship are the elaborately designed cakes, which you can order here according to your individual wishes. But according to the 1000things community, the handmade baklava is also worth more than just a visit. Here, too, you are spoiled for choice between differently filled and decorated varieties – our favorite, pistachios, is also included. We say thank you for the tip and will definitely stop by in person soon!
Prenses Cafe Patisserie
The Prenses Café Konditorei is on Hannovergasse in the Zwanzigsten, which you also recommended to us as a great tip for baklava in Vienna. The selection of baklava that you will find in this Turkish bakery is impressive and in addition to well-known variants with hazelnuts or pistachios, we have also discovered a variety that we can’t get out of our heads: chocolate pistachio baklava! We probably don’t have to say more about it.
Alsharq
In the Alsharq pastry shop in the 9th district you can get the who’s who of Arabic desserts – from baklava and fine dates to a wide variety of Arabic biscuits. When it comes to baklava, there are variants with cashews, pistachios, walnuts, honey, almonds or even curd cheese or nut mix baklava. If you can’t make up your mind, simply treat yourself to a mixed baklava mix and try a little bit of each variety.
Antep Baklava Manufacturing
Where if not here?! It is not for nothing that the Antep Baklava Manufactory has the sweet delicacy in its name. Because the bakery has specialized entirely in the tempting, sweet and sticky dessert. From classic varieties to more unusual variants, all baklava cravings are satisfied here, so it comes as no surprise to us that you love the baklava from the Antep Baklava Manufactory so much.
Mevla Konditorei
If your taste buds demand good baklava, you’re always welcome to stop by the Mevla Bäckerei Konditorei on Koppstraße in Ottakring. And we can’t blame you either, because the countless cute pieces hiding behind the counter all look incredibly tempting.
Favvas Gourmet
In your opinion, the delicatessen Favvas Gourmet is also no slouch when it comes to baklava in Vienna. There are also plenty of other Mediterranean and oriental specialties to eat and drink here.
If you want to feast even more, we can recommend Vienna’s best cake cafés. We also show you the best international bakeries in Vienna.