Home » Data without pathos: Strong vs. new players on the market | | .a week
News

Data without pathos: Strong vs. new players on the market | | .a week

by admin
Data without pathos: Strong vs. new players on the market | | .a week

and thus traditionally high prices, excessive margins and big players will be defeated by competition and the free market. Last time we “supposedly” put an ORLEN here – a self-service pump, and therefore “clearly” the prices are lower.

Today we chose an ORLEN pump on the highway, where prices are always higher than in the “inner city”. And that right at the place where in Lamača before, the Slovnaft pump was almost as expensive as the OMV on the other side. Today, there is an ORLEN full service pump with a market and marvel at the world, prices are lower than next door in the housing estate in Dúbravka Slovnaft.

In a region dominated for a long time by the moth-slovnaft, there is finally a change in the market.

No, it is not our intention to pressure anyone and promote anyone, but the high prices of goods and services in Slovakia are also responsible for the long-term high prices of energy and fuel, then logistics and transport, and then food and services. Inflation highest in the Eurozone and 2 times as high as the Eurozone average in April 2023: 14% in Slovakia compared to 7% in the Eurozone. Let’s not be surprised: a closed market, big players, many barriers to everything, strong regulation: but not where it should be and an almost non-functional Antimonopoly Office.

The profits of the refineries are record high, and we are all counting on them every day for the third year: citizens, entrepreneurs, companies, municipalities.

If you subscribe to the print .week for the next year, you’ll help us survive and do what we know how to do. Thank you in advance.

If you found an error, write to [email protected].
See also  425 people from Linz were naturalized last year

You may also like

poor columbia

The university professor and philosopher Nuccio Ordine –...

Donald Trump faces 37 indictments in the classified...

Emerson Plata when announcing his separation with Nelson...

Pride in Foggia, ‘5,000 participants expected at the...

In 2023, the “Safety Production Month” of construction...

Lavrov denounces that Guterres “follows the game” of...

Acuavalle investments advance in the 33 municipalities

The regulation of the transition to civilian roles...

El Salvador registers a new day without homicides

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy