Data without pathos: Strong vs. new players on the market | | .a week

and thus traditionally high prices, excessive margins and big players will be defeated by competition and the free market. Last time we “supposedly” put an ORLEN here – a self-service pump, and therefore “clearly” the prices are lower.

Today we chose an ORLEN pump on the highway, where prices are always higher than in the “inner city”. And that right at the place where in Lamača before, the Slovnaft pump was almost as expensive as the OMV on the other side. Today, there is an ORLEN full service pump with a market and marvel at the world, prices are lower than next door in the housing estate in Dúbravka Slovnaft.

In a region dominated for a long time by the moth-slovnaft, there is finally a change in the market.

No, it is not our intention to pressure anyone and promote anyone, but the high prices of goods and services in Slovakia are also responsible for the long-term high prices of energy and fuel, then logistics and transport, and then food and services. Inflation highest in the Eurozone and 2 times as high as the Eurozone average in April 2023: 14% in Slovakia compared to 7% in the Eurozone. Let’s not be surprised: a closed market, big players, many barriers to everything, strong regulation: but not where it should be and an almost non-functional Antimonopoly Office.

The profits of the refineries are record high, and we are all counting on them every day for the third year: citizens, entrepreneurs, companies, municipalities.

