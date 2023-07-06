The bulls of San Fermín: 10 facts about the festival

This Thursday, July 6 and until the 14th of the same month, the San Fermin Holidays in Pamplona, ​​also known as Sanfermines, one of the most representative popular festivities in Spain.

The celebration is characterized by “lockdowns”these are free races of almost 900 meters in front of six wild bulls and halters that run in a herd towards the bullring. There is a daily run at 8am on all days of the festival, usually lasting 2-3 minutes.

It is one of the favorite celebrations of the Spanish. It will begin this Thursday at 12 noon (Spanish time) with the typical chupinazo from the balcony of the Town Hall, this time by the president of Club Atlético Osasuna, Luis Sabalza. It will be the beginning of nine days of noise, running of the bulls, fireworks, food and drink.

In any case, the festival revolves around bullfighting and running of the bulls, an aspect that is highly valued by fans of the festivity. It is also criticized by members of environmental and protectionist groups, including AnimaNaturalis y PETAentities that They denounced the Spanish city for animal abuse.

For this reason, representatives of the collectives held a protest in the Plaza Consistorial in underwear, covered by semi-transparent red fabrics and bull horns on the head displaying posters that read Pamplona: violence and death against the bulls In different languages.

In addition, they read a statement from the aforementioned organizations where they pointed out that “many things have changed in recent decades and we have evolved over the years”, but “there is something terrible that remains intact: the shows that continue to torture animals as part of our parties more ingrained”.

“San Fermín is life, joy, enthusiasm, smiles, meeting with your family, with your gang. Our parties are a celebration of life and not of death“, they concluded and remarked that animal abuse “is not the meaning of the holidays”.

10 facts about the San Fermín Festival

1. Festivities in honor of a Saint

The nine days of celebration are celebrated in honor of San Fermin, a Catholic saint. Although, over the years, the celebration has become more of a spectacle than a religious commemoration, the runners of the encierros sing to said saint each day before each race.

In addition, on July 7th a great procession from 10 in the morning in the old town area.

2. The bulls are the protagonists

Los lockdowns They are the most anticipated attraction of this festivity, which is why a large amount of time and resources are dedicated to their organization.

In total there will be eight bull runs of 848 meters for whose organization they were used 900 posts, 2,700 planks, 4,000 wedges, 120 palisades and 80 gatesall fastened with about 10,000 screws, as specified The country.

3. Clothing, a fundamental piece

If there is something that also stands out in this celebration, it is its characteristic and unique clothing, which consists of wearing totally white clothes, white shoes, sash and a red handkerchief.

Regarding this last item, it is the protagonist in terms of clothing, since people usually carry it on their wrist, hand or pocket until the moment of the inauguration of the festivities with the “chupinazo”, where everyone exhibits them. into the air to the cry of “Long live San Feremín!” and then tie it around the neck.

This also implies a business: establishments in the city provide a “complete pack” of clothing for 20 eurospants for 8, a t-shirt or shirt for 5, a girdle for 1.9 and the characteristic handkerchief for 1.5 euros.

4. Concerts for everyone

Music is another protagonist of this famous celebration, which is why this year the Pamplona City Council has included some 542 actosof which 283 are musical shows that will take place in different areas of the capital.

Most of the shows will be concentrated in the Plaza del Castillo, Plaza de los Fueros and Plaza de la Compañía and artists such as Ana Torroja, Fangoria, Ana Mena and Dani Fernández will perform.

5. Assured health care

To guarantee attention to the participants of the running of the bulls, they have distributed 9 health care posts that have medical professionals, nurses and first responders along with eight other support posts. In addition, there will be 16 ambulances available and the infirmary in the main square.

6. Street party

It should be noted that the main stage of this festival is the callewhere people dance, sing, run, talk and gather throughout the duration of the celebration, to take advantage of the good weather that usually exists in the place thanks to the arrival of summer.

In fact, although it is not allowed, it is normal to see many people defeated sleeping on the street in search of replenishing energy, either to return to their homes or to continue with the party the next day.

7. All ready to go

The party is famous not only in Spain but throughout the world, which is why Pamplona is filled with locals and tourists willing not only to participate in the festivities but also to tour and get to know the place, bringing money especially to the gastronomic and hotel industry.

The bars and restaurants prepare for these dates and carry out a large stockpile of provisions that allows them to face the nine days of partying with some comfort. Something similar occurs with accommodation, a sector that has already announced a 90% occupancy for the first two days and between 80% and 70% for the following.

8. Bull Fair

The House of Mercya charity that manages a nursing home with around 500 inmates, is the entity responsible for all bullfighting activity that is celebrated during the nine days of celebration, including visits to the corrals, the encierros and the entrances to the square to see the arrival of the bulls and the bull fair.

A bullfighting commission visits the farms and chooses the best bulls. Then a cycle made up of a bullfight with picadores, a bullfight show and eight bullfights with a budget of about 4.4 million euros, with 60% destined for bullfighters and the remaining 40% for livestock, allocating the economic benefits of the acts to the maintenance of the residence.

9. Sale of tickets and subscriptions

This year something that also happened was a massive renovation of the subscriptions for the Fair, according to the bullfighting commission involved in the organization of the event, the tickets have even been sold with a price increase of 2.7%with prices ranging from 1,173 euros to 116 depending on the location.

In addition, every day, according to the regional regulations of the venue, 1,950 tickets out of a total capacity of 19,500 are put up for sale at a price slightly higher than that paid by subscribers.

10. Great display to see the festivities from a distance

For those who do not want to miss the celebration despite being far from Pamplona, ​​the Spanish Radio Television (TVE) will broadcast the event daily with a display of more than 100 professionals and 30 cameraslooking to surpass the number of 1.4 million daily viewers obtained last year.

