These paid apps are free today

Many developers offer their apps and games for iOS and Android for free for a short time. But not all of them are really good. TECHBOOK therefore presents the free apps that are worth downloading.

Whether games, useful tools or learning aids – for many good apps you usually have to pay a small sum. But from time to time these apps are also available free of charge in the Apple App Store or in the Google Play Store. TECHBOOK reveals which free apps are currently available and has selected the best ones for you.

Notice: The free apps of the day presented here are mostly offers from July 6th, which are only available for a short time. If you are interested in an application, you should be quick, because the listed free apps could soon be chargeable again the next day.

The current free apps for the iPhone and iPad

games

Mini Watch Games – Retro Twist (otherwise 1.99 euros)

A collection of 20 retro minigames that run not only on the iPhone but also on the Apple Watch

4.7/5 stars (242 reviews)

Monopoly Sudoku (otherwise 1.99 euros)

Two classics combined in one game – with Sudoku learning aid, multiplayer and Monopoly board for multipliers

4.6/5 stars (449 reviews)

2 players 1 device (otherwise 0.99 euros)

A collection of games for two players to compete against each other, including Tic-Tac-Toe and Air Hockey.

4.9/5 stars (34 ratings)

A Tale of Little Berry Forest (sonst 1,99 Euro)

A lovingly designed game about everyday family life on a small farm

4.5/5 stars (16 ratings)

Block Master 2023 (otherwise 0.99 euros)

Place puzzle pieces in the right places to eliminate vertical, horizontal and diagonal rows

5/5 stars (one rating), includes in-app purchases

ThoughtJots (sonst 1,99 Euro)

A diary app that helps to write down thoughts quickly and easily

4.8/5 stars (27 ratings)

HDPix – Wallpapers for You (sonst 3,99 Euro)

Daily new and exclusive wallpapers for iPhone

4.8/5 stars (176 ratings), includes in-app purchases

Find Lost BLE Device Tracker (otherwise 0.99 euros)

Find lost Bluetooth devices with real-time location tracking

4.3/5 stars (114 ratings), includes in-app purchases

Speedometer Tracker (otherwise 0.99 euros)

Track speed while driving on smartphone

4.2/5 stars (6 ratings), includes in-app purchases

Pros n Cons (otherwise 0.99 euros)

Make decisions more easily with pros and cons for individual factors

4.1/5 stars (30 ratings)

Stream Music Player (otherwise 1.99 euros)

Play music directly from cloud storage such as Google Drive, Microsoft OneDrive, Dropbox, etc

4.1/5 stars (158 reviews)

Barcode Copy (otherwise EUR 0.99)

Photograph a barcode with the camera and insert it directly into the browser – for example to find similar products

5/5 stars (5 ratings)

AI Business Card Generator (otherwise 2.99 euros)

Let AI create digital business cards

4.7/5 stars (678 ratings), includes in-app purchases

Blend Photos (otherwise 2.99 euros)

Blend and edit photos with this app

4.8/5 stars (127 ratings)

The current free apps for Android

games

Little Berry Forest 1 (sonst 0,79 Euro)

A lovingly designed game about everyday family life on a small farm

4.3/5 stars (1740 reviews), 50,000+ downloads

Demon Hunter Premium (otherwise 1.09 euros)

A dark hack and slash sidescroller with RPG elements made by EA

4.6/5 stars (19,300 reviews), 500,000+ downloads, includes in-app purchases

Cartoon Craft (otherwise 1.49 euros)

A small real-time strategy game with armies, raids and a real story

4.4/5 stars (76,000 ratings), 1 million+ downloads, contains ads and in-app purchases

Space Shooter: Galaxy Attack (statt 0,59 Euro)

Entertaining space shooter in which you have to fight aliens and other enemies in a spaceship.

4.1/5 stars (36,600 ratings), 1 million+ downloads, contains ads and in-app purchases

Bricks Crash (otherwise 0.59 euros)

A mixture of bubble shooter and Atari classic Breakout, where you have to hit blocks with balls of a certain color

4.4/5 stars (424 reviews), 10,000+ downloads, contains ads

Speed Math – Mini Math Games (sonst 1,29 Euro)

Solve as many math problems as you can before time runs out

3.8/5 stars (5070 reviews), 500,000+ downloads, contains ads

Word Search Mania PRO (otherwise 1.99 euros)

Form words with letter tiles – against time or until the field is empty

3.8/5 stars (78 reviews), 10,000+ downloads

Magnet Balls Pro: Physics Puzzle (otherwise 0.59 euros)

Anyone who likes bubble shooters will like this game

3.8/5 stars (1700+ reviews), 100,000+ downloads

Shuriken Jump (otherwise 0.59 euros)

A jumping game that requires quick reflexes

3.9/5 stars (1280 reviews), 50,000+ downloads, contains ads

Burning Fortress 2 (sonst 0,99 Euro)

The premise is simple: capture the enemy fortress with your own troops

4/5 stars (170 ratings), 10,000+ downloads, contains ads and in-app purchases

Hidden Word Brain Exercise PRO (otherwise 2.49 euros)

The app shows parts of a given word and you have to find the solution

4/5 stars (84 reviews), 10,000+ downloads

Live or Die: Survival Pro (otherwise 0.99 euros)

Survival game set in the zombie apocalypse

4.2/5 stars (89,100 ratings), 5 million+ downloads, contains ads and in-app purchases

Zombie Age 3 Premium: Survival (otherwise 0.99 euros)

A 2D zombie shooter where the player has over 30 weapons and 20 abilities to choose from

4.5/5 stars (70,400 reviews), 1 million+ downloads, contains ads and in-app purchases

Scientific calculator Scalar (otherwise 1.99 euros)

A scientific calculator with many features including functions and function graphs and script programming

4.6/5 stars (3280 reviews), 100,000+ downloads

Unit Converter Pro (otherwise 0.79 euros)

A unit converter for 18 different categories

4.3/5 stars (3420 reviews), 100,000+ downloads

QR and Barcode Scanner PRO (otherwise 2.19 euros)

App for scanning and creating QR codes

4.6/5 stars (17800 reviews), 500,000+ downloads

Reminder Pro – reminder (otherwise 2.29 euros)

Handy app with reminder function

3.9/5 stars (2270 reviews), 100,000+ downloads

