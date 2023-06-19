Home » will introduce multi-account support…
WhatsApp is preparing to register a series of important innovations: among the new functions coming up there is a chance to use multiple WhatsApp accounts on the same app. This is a function designed to offer users the opportunity to take full advantage of the messaging application even more.

The system developed by WhatsApp is very similar to the one already seen on Instagram and will allow users to switch from one account to another easily. It will only take a few seconds to select a new account, thus accessing the conversations and contacts of the new account.

The new feature is currently in beta stage but it should arrive quickly also in the stable version of the app. At first, the system may only concern the business version to then also arrive on the “regular” version of the app.

The arrival of support to multi-account it’s just one of the novelties WhatsApp has been working on in recent months. The application is registering a long series of new functions with the aim of offering ever more complete and advanced tools to its users.

We’ll see how long it will be necessary to wait before the release of this new function, even for the stable version of the app, and what further innovations will be that will enrich the app in the near future.

