Movies to see Sunday 18 June, in prime time and late evening

By the Sea (Dramatic) aired on Iris at 21a film by Angelina Jolie, with Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt, Mélanie Laurent, Melvil Poupaud, Niels Arestrup and Richard Bohringer.

The plot of the movie: Seventies. A couple of New Yorkers – the former dancer Vanessa and the writer Roland – arrive in a seaside village in France and decide to stay in a hotel near the beach. Roland, looking for inspiration for his new book, spends his days at the hotel bar, while Vanessa, depressed and addicted to psychotropic drugs, hardly ever leaves her room.

One day the woman discovers that there is a hole on the wall next to the bed, which allows her to see what is happening in the adjoining room, where Lea and François are, young people who are very much in love. Vanessa and Roland, sneaking a peek into the intimacy of the other couple, seem to begin to feel a long-lost complicity. But the obsession that Vanessa begins to develop towards François will lead to unexpected implications…

Mission: Impossible III (Action) broadcast on 20 at 21un film di J.J. Abrams, con Tom Cruise, Ving Rhames, Billy Crudup, Philip Seymour Hoffman, Laurence Fishburne, Michelle Monaghan, Jonathan Rhys Meyers, Keri Russell, Bellamy Young, Maggie Q, Bahar Soomekh, Antonio Del Prete, Sabra Williams, James Shanklin, Brandon Molale, Eddie Marsan, Simon Pegg, Greg Grunberg, Michael Kehoe, Jeff Chase e Sasha Alexander.

The plot of the movie: Ethan Hunt continues to work for the Impossible Mission Force, but has left the front lines. If previously he had taken care of the most dangerous and secret missions, he now leads a quieter life dealing with the training of new recruits. Ethan’s love life is also booming: he has a new girlfriend, a nurse named Julia, with whom he will soon marry. The young girl knows absolutely nothing about the secret agent’s real work. Despite intending to stay away from the field, Ethan is forced back into action when one of his students, Lindsey Farris, is captured. Thus begins a full-scale rescue mission for Lindsey whose outcome is uncertain. The situation will precipitate completely when, to avenge what he did to his pupil, Ethan will find himself embroiled in an impossible first-rate mission, which will lead him to Vatican City. The enemy? A dangerous terrorist organization that will do anything to thwart the protagonist, including kidnapping his betrothed Julia…

snow-white (Drama, Comedy, Fantasy) broadcast on Rai Movie at 21.10un film di Tarsem Singh, con Julia Roberts, Lily Collins, Armie Hammer, Sean Bean, Nathan Lane, Mare Winningham, Michael Lerner, Robert Emms, Martin Klebba, Danny Woodburn, Jordan Prentice, Mark Povinelli, Joe Gnoffo e Sebastian Saraceno.

The plot of the movie: The events tell the story of a king who, having been widowed, takes Clementianna as his wife, the most beautiful woman in the whole kingdom. However, Clementianna’s beauty is matched only by her perfidy and soon, thanks to her black magic, she eliminates the King and usurps his throne.

Now that the undisputed queen is Clementianna, the poor daughter of the King, Snow White, is segregated in the palace while the people begin to be taxed excessively. The situation appears desperate.

However, one day, having come of age, Princess Snow White decides to defy the orders of the queen and leave the walls to see for herself what the situation in the kingdom is. Along the way the princess comes across the charming prince Alcott (Armie Hammer) and his squire, who have been looted by bandits on the path to the palace, decides to help them and greets them, continuing on her way.

Meanwhile, the young prince arrives at the palace of the queen who, struck by his beauty, plans to marry him…

Jackie (Biographical, Drama) broadcast on Rai Storia at 21.10a film by Pablo Larrain, starring Natalie Portman, Peter Sarsgaard, John Hurt, Billy Crudup, Greta Gerwig, Max Casella and Beth Grant.

The plot of the movie: The film is an accurate biopic on the beloved American first lady, Jacqueline Kennedy, widowed after the assassination of her husband John F. Kennedy.

The film, strictly following Jackie’s point of view, proceeds through various narrative moments: the historic interview with Theodore White, journalist and Pulitzer Prize winner, which took place shortly after the tragedy, the meticulous preparation of the funeral, his memories starting from the previous days to assassination.

The wife of the charismatic president shows the ability to simultaneously carry the burden of mourning, official meetings and with the press, made necessary by her position. The role of former first lady requires her, despite her pain, to maintain control and lucidity on all aspects and the immediate consequences of the affair …

Grease – Glitter (Comedy, Musical, Romance) broadcast on Canale 5 at 21.20un film di Randal Kleiser, con Olivia Newton John, John Travolta, Stockard Channing, Jeff Conaway, Michael Tucci, Barry Pearl, Kelly Ward, Didi Conn, Jamie Donnelly, Dinah Manoff, Eve Arden, Frankie Avalon, Joan Blondell, Edd Byrnes, Sid Caesar, Alice Ghostley, Dody Goodman, Susan Buckner e Lorenzo Lamas.

The plot of the movie: The film tells the love story between the most popular boy at Rydell High School, Danny Zuko, and a very naive new Australian student, Sandy Olsson. We are in the 50s, on the warm beaches of the United States, two young people experience the most romantic and intense love ever. However, when the summer is over, they are forced to say goodbye, because Sandy has to return to Australia. But the girl’s plans change and she ends up enrolled in the same high school as Danny. When the two meet again, however, there is no longer the same magic that was created by the sea. Danny is the handsome of the school, leader of the Thunderbirds, with the fame of the perfect womanizer. To maintain her reputation before the gang, he treats Sandy about her with arrogance and bravado, deeply wounding her pride.

The girl thus approaches the Pink Lady, a group of high school girls led by Betty Rizzo, Danny’s old flame, envious of the newcomer from Australia. Realizing that he was wrong about her, Zuko decides to win Sandy back by inviting her to the dance competition organized by the school, but her Don Juan nature will make the girl run away once again …

The Theory of Everything (Biographical, Drama, Romance) broadcast on Rete 4 at 21.25un film di James Marsh, con Eddie Redmayne, Felicity Jones, Emily Watson, Charlie Cox, Harry Lloyd, David Thewlis, Adam Godley, Simon McBurney e Enzo Cilenti.

The plot of the movie: The film traces the life of Stephen Hawking, a famous physicist, astrophysicist and cosmologist.

In 1963 Stephen is a researcher at the University of Cambridge. Although the man is deeply absorbed in the search for a unifying equation that explains the birth of the universe, the meeting with Jane Wilde shakes him from his studies. Indeed, Stephen falls in love with her and asks her to accompany him to the spring dance, where the couple will exchange their first kiss under the stars.

From that evening begins an intense love story hampered, however, by the first symptoms of the onset of progressive muscle atrophy. Despite the daily difficulties produced by the syndrome, Jane decides to stay by Stephen’s side and she agrees to marry him. The cosmologist does not lose his lucidity and presents a new theory on the beginning and end of the universe, arousing the admiration of the scientific world. At the same time Jane, although proud of her husband, will begin to feel oppressed by the difficulties of raising two children and looking after Stephen, confined to a wheelchair.

To seek solace, the woman goes to the weekly meetings of the church choir where she meets the music teacher, Jonathan (Charlie Cox)…

