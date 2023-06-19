The participants of MasterChef Argentina had an elimination gala. Donato de Santis announced tonight in the cooking contest that is broadcast by Telefé that the slogan was to make a free dish combined with ingredients already defined by the jury. Between Juan Francisco and Antonio, it was defined who would leave the program on Sunday.

Rodrigo, Juan Francisco, Estefanía, Silvana, Antonio had 60 minutes to cook. Previously they were able to withdraw one of the ingredients proposed by the production, which had to be used in a mandatory manner in the preparation.

The test also included using some tools, such as the grater.

Estefanía received very good returns from the jury. She was the first to go to the tasting. For his part, Rodrigo had positive comments, although several observations. Both made the most praised dishes.

The emotional farewell of Juan Francisco in MasterChef Argentina

“I feel like it was forced,” Damian Betular told Silvana. Another of the participants, with a difficult night, was Juan Ignacio. Similar situation had Antonio. «He lacks idea, presentation, “Germán Martitegui told him.

“Nothing was done right” Donato de Santis opined, during the deliberation with Betular and Martitegui, referring to what the cook did during the elimination night.

Finally, they announced that Juan Francisco was the one who was leaving the cooking contest. He was immediately moved and highlighted the experience. “I’m leaving happy,” said the lifeguard,



