More than half of Americans support pardoning Trump experts after conviction: highlighting political divisions among American people – yqqlm

More than half of Americans support pardoning Trump experts after conviction: highlighting political divisions among American people

Original title: More than half of Americans support pardoning Trump after conviction Expert: Highlights political division of American people

Overseas Network, June 19 (Xinhua) According to a report on the US “Capitol Hill” website on the 17th, a poll released the day before showed that more than half of Americans believed that if former US President Trump was suspected of improperly handling classified documents Convicted and jailed, he should be pardoned. Experts say this shows that American public opinion is deeply divided politically.

The poll was conducted June 14-15 among 2,090 registered voters by Harvard University’s Center for the Study of American Politics (CAPS), The Harris Poll and HarrisX. According to the results of the poll, 53% of the voters surveyed (including 80% of Republicans) believe that “for the sake of national unity,” Trump should be pardoned. At the same time, as to whether Trump should appear in next year’s general election, 51% of Americans said that regardless of whether he was convicted or not, he should withdraw from the election because of the charges.

“The American public remains politically divided 50-50, but 100 percent are dissatisfied with the direction the country, the economy and its political leaders are taking,” said Mark Payne, co-director of the Harvard CAPS/Harris Poll Said, “Although the two parties have reached a debt ceiling agreement and the stock market is recovering, the relevant bill has not yet been approved.” (Overseas Network Hou Xingchuan)

