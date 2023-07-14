srdjan mijatović in kavadarci | Sport

Srđan Mijatović has a new club.

Left back Srđan Mijatović, who grew up in Borac m:tel, will expand the North Macedonian colony of handball players who wore the red and blue jersey.

Berin Brkić is going to Ohrid where Dean Šešić is waiting for him, Dragan Jelušić signed for Prilepand Srđan Mijatović agreed to cooperate with the Kavadarci Tikveš team after the half-season in Basel.

“We negotiated a bit last year, but we couldn’t come to an agreement, so I left for Italy, and then to Switzerland. However, right after the end of last season, the leaders of Tikveš called me, we were in contact for a month, we negotiated. Whatever I asked for, they agreed to everything. The president of the club even said that he had the feeling that I was the link they were missing. We also play in Europe, in the EHF Cup. The league is getting better, I will play strong matches. I didn’t really have a dilemma. And I’m glad I solved it right away, now I’m calm in my head. I received a plan and program of club duties for the next six months. I know when the game is, when the break is, when preparations begin… We start work on July 31. Honestly, Basel also wanted to keep me, basically the same terms as I got from Kavadarci, but I wasn’t attracted to that. It was not as I had imagined, nor was it a serious story“, said Mijatović for Voice of Srpska.

Together with him in the team, middle back Strahinja Simić will play, who after excellent games found himself in the ideal line-up of the North Macedonian championship.

“The two of us have been in contact a lot. He’s been down there for a while and he almost extended his contract for another three years. A man wouldn’t extend his cooperation if he wasn’t feeling wellMijatović concluded.

Let’s remind you, Mijatović grew up in Borca m:tel from which he left in 2019and then he performed for Finland’s Cox and Italy’s Raymond Sassari before arriving in Basel.

