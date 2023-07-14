How AIDS can be defeated by 2030

This was reported by the UN program for combating the immune deficiency disease AIDS, UNAIDS, on Thursday in Geneva. In 2022, someone around the world would still die of AIDS every minute. But success stories from Botswana or Zimbabwe, for example, show how the goal can be achieved.

A good 29 million US dollars (26.31 million euros) are needed from national and international sources for the fight against AIDS. In 2022, however, only 20.8 million dollars were raised, which corresponds to the level of 2013. Politicians could set themselves a monument, said UNAIDS Executive Director Winnie Byanyima: “They could be remembered by future generations as those who killed the deadliest end the world pandemic.”

According to UNAIDS estimates, 39 million people worldwide were infected with the AIDS virus HIV in 2022. 1.3 million people were newly infected. 9.2 million people have not yet been treated, including 600,000 children. 630,000 people died from AIDS.

95-95-95 goals

The United Nations had issued the 95-95-95 targets by 2030. This means that 95 percent of all HIV-infected people are aware of their infection, 95 percent of them are receiving life-saving antiretroviral therapy (ART), and that 95 percent of these are no longer able to detect a viral load. If the viral load is below the detection threshold, these people no longer infect others. Botswana, Eswatini, Rwanda, Tanzania and Zimbabwe have already achieved the goals, and another 16 countries are well on the way.

However, the number of infections is increasing in some countries in Asia and Eastern Europe, as well as in the Middle East and North Africa, according to UNAIDS. This is due, among other things, to discriminatory laws such as those against same-sex relationships. It is also problematic when authorities do not take care of marginalized groups.

Overall, UNAIDS reported major advances from 2010 to 2022: the number of people infected receiving ART increased from 7.7 to 29.8 million, and pregnant and breastfeeding women receiving medication from 46 to 82 percent. The number of HIV infections among young children has fallen by 58 percent.

