“Unpacking” CORSAIR RM1000x SHIFT – Can the power supply be plugged in from the side?

Unboxing – CORSAIR RM1000x SHIFT

First of all, see the appearance of RM1000x SHIFT, the front is a 14cm big fan.

The difference between the side and other power supplies is that the side is the interface of the module cable. Because it is located on the side with a larger area, the layout of its interfaces is more scattered, so that the plug-in wires will not be too crowded.

The position where the module cable was originally placed is directly left blank due to the side of the interface. It’s kind of magical to look at the empty bottom!

On the other side, there is an AC power interface and a switch, and there is no physical switch for the fan to stop intelligently.

From the specification point of view, 1000W is completely overpower for this host, and there is no problem in pushing RTX 4090. It also has 750W / 850W / 1200W styles to choose from. All models are 80 PLUS gold grade, all Japanese capacitors, and also support the latest PCI-E 5.0 702W specification 12VHPWR graphics card power supply cable and ATX 3.0 standard. And this ATX 3.0 means that the power supply has been adjusted for the recent surge in power consumption of graphics cards, and can more safely supply high-power graphics cards and other devices.

As for PCI-E 5.0, it mainly refers to the 12VHPWR power supply interface of the graphics card. If your new graphics card adopts this specification, it will be better for the power supply to keep up with it.

In short, this power supply of Corsair is basically full of specifications. A complete module cable is also attached to the box, all of which are designed with flat cables, theoretically it would be better to complete the cable.

Since the design of the pirate ship’s warranty sticker is so easy to tear off, so this time it will be removed! Let everyone see how the materials of this power supply are used. Of course, it is highly recommended that you dismantle the power supply, which may affect the warranty.

After opening, you can see that the Japanese electrolytic capacitors are arranged neatly on the circuit board, and there are several solid capacitors on the module plug-in board for filtering. The insulating parts are isolated with plastic sheets, and the workmanship looks pretty good. From here, we can also see how careful the pirate ship is. Even these transformers specially ask the foundry to paste the logo of the pirate ship, although it is usually not seen XD

Assembly experience – CORSAIR RM1000x SHIFT

Then this time, by assembling this host, we will demonstrate the advantages of RMx SHIFT side plugging. First put the CPU i5-13600K into it. This time the matching motherboard is the cheap ASRock B760 PRO RS DDR5 version, which is the cheapest ATX board of the B760 DDR5, as long as it starts with 4. Although it is an entry-level board, it has everything you need, and it also comes with an integrated baffle.

The memory is Micron Crucial’s DDR5-5600 16GB×2, with a native clock speed of 5600, no need for overclocking, cheap and easy to use. Of course, you can replace all the above configurations with DDR4 versions, and perhaps the price can be saved.

The SSD is naturally cheap and easy to use Crucial P5 Plus 2TB, with a maximum reading speed of 6,600MB/s. Although it is not the first echelon, there should be no rivals at this price. In addition, Micron products are all original positive film particles, with good reputation and evaluation, which is a very safe choice. Recently, Gen4 SSD is also really cheap. I remember a few months ago, the price of $4,000 can only buy 1TB!

The motherboard is finished, let’s take out the case. The case we chose this time is the Corsair 4000D RGB Airflow, which is very popular abroad. It has a simple and attractive appearance. There are three 120 RGB fan brushes in the front, but some grids are used to reduce some high-profile, and the overall appearance is very comfortable. The size of the whole machine is considered medium, just the right size for ATX, not too fat or heavy. Very suitable for this mid-to-high-end equipment.

Then we first plug the power cable into the motherboard. This part has to give RM1000x SHIFT a thumbs up. Compared with other brands of module cables, Corsair’s module cables are plugged in very smoothly, not difficult to plug in and out, and the tolerance is calculated. Very precise.

And when you look at the CPU 8-Pin, he also designed a combined tenon, so that you don’t need to press the left and right 4-Pin together when you want to monitor the motherboard, which is really considerate. In addition, the Corsair casing has left a lot of space on the top to facilitate wiring, and it is very convenient to install.

The water cooling part uses CORSAIR iCUE H100i RGB ELITE. After all, the i5 should be 240 and it is quite enough. For the water cooling of the mold, the pirate ship may wish to consider it.

The logo on the water-cooling head can be rotated and adjusted, and the position can be changed according to the way of the water-cooling pipeline, which is very convenient. Even the high-end Corsair water cooling has its own small LCD screen. But to remind everyone, if you want to choose Corsair water cooling, you must choose the ARGB model with RGB fans attached!

The graphics card is PNY’s GeForce RTX 4070 Ti OC 12 GB XLR8, which is absolutely no problem for 2K game effects.

The hot power supply connector it uses is naturally the latest 12VHPWR, but PNY cleverly recessed the 12VHPWR interface inward, which allows users to have more space to avoid bending of the wire, and this power supply of Corsair is also There are native 12VHPWR modular cables, so you can feel more at ease without using an adapter cable.

Finally, let’s install the power supply. If it is other traditional power supplies, you should have quite a headache when installing the power supply. After all, it is an impossible task to route cables in this dark and narrow space. But this is not a problem at all for CORSAIR RM1000x SHIFT. Because you will find that the interface of the modular cable appears in front of your eyes, so you can easily insert the modular cables one by one.

Eh! It’s done, but the whole wire part needs some work. Although it doesn’t go well, I can pull out the wire at any time and plug it in again. I don’t have to rely on the touch to unplug it in the power supply compartment. But for users who are too lazy to wire the wires, because the plug-in area is on the side, you can’t directly plug the wires into the power supply compartment as before, and you need to pay more attention to this part. These are some minor problems that may arise with this power supply, but other than that, the whole experience is two words, comfortable!

And in the future, if you want to install a new hard disk, or change the graphics card, it is very convenient to install cables. The only thing you need to pay attention to is the case. You need to choose this kind of case with the power supply under it. And the width is at least 210mm. Personally, I would recommend choosing a case with a larger wiring space on the back panel, which will be more convenient for wiring. At least if you choose the casing of the pirate ship, then you don’t need to worry about this part.

Let’s take a look at the cost of this assembly. First of all, for the power supply part, the RM1000x SHIFT is priced at $7,390, and the other two 850W and 1200W versions are $5,690 and $8,890 respectively.

After adding the price of the CPU, motherboard, etc., the total price came to $68,548.

So what can these 68,000 hosts run? First of all, let’s see 3DMark, which is used to simulate the performance of the game. Time Spy scored 21758 and Time Spy Extreme 10411. You can see the performance estimated by 3DMark, 2K 200 frames, is not a problem!

In the DirectX 11 section, Fire Strike scored 41121 points and Fire Strike Ultra 26310. Compared with my own test machine, the improvement in running points is quite large.

As for the actual game part, the first is CS: GO, with 4K resolution and special effects fully turned on, with an average frame rate of 273.46. Far Cry 6, with 4K resolution and special effects fully turned on, with an average frame rate of 90. After turning on DXR light pursuit, the average frame rate is 79. In short, with the combination of i5-13600K and RTX 4070 Ti, the 4K can stabilize more than 60 frames when playing games, and 2K 170 is absolutely no problem.

Experience – CORSAIR RM1000x SHIFT

As far as this assembly is concerned, I think it is very convenient to change the power supply to the side plug-in cable. Whether it is a new installation or when changing the internal equipment, it is obviously more convenient. Corsair can bring this idea to an ordinary power supply. I think it is very considerate. When choosing a power supply in the future, audiences may wish to take this into consideration. The only thing I would say is, Corsair why didn’t you do this sooner! If this thing appeared earlier, I wouldn’t have to work so hard every time I installed it QQ

It’s a pity that the case design part, because there are many connecting cables, such as: RGB, fan PWM, control box, water-cooled SATA power supply, and water-cooled USB, it is actually a bit difficult to organize the cables of this big toraku, after all The space on the back of this shell is relatively compact. The cable management slot on the back looks very practical, but in fact it will take up a little thickness on the back of the case. But after all, this ATX-sized chassis is stuffed with so much equipment, and a 1000W PSU is stuffed in, can the space be tight? XD

