Ocean action-adventure game “Ice Age” reveals new film to explore the world covered by ice 65 million years later “Glaciered” – Bahamut

“Sea of Tranquility” Trailer
game introduction
Aquatic plants grow on the sky-like ice cap, and colorful glowing fish illuminate the bottom of the sea. In this brand-new golden age of life, there is a special species—“Tuai”, the descendants of birds. The advanced intelligence and unique metabolic system evolved by Tuai allow them to survive in this harsh environment. As long as “Eternal Winter” exists, the Great Ice Age that gave birth to this unique ecosystem will continue.
Now, Tuai faces a new threat visiting Eternal Winter.
Game Features
- An action-adventure game set in the distant ocean
- Combine abilities and skills to create a unique playstyle
The team pointed out that Tuai’s unique power can make the battle more free and diverse, such as the supercritical water channel created by high-speed swimming, and the instantaneous condensed blade born for battle.
- Explore a world covered in ice 65 million years in the future
In the game, players can travel through unique ecosystems on Earth that have been covered by oceans 65 million years later, visit grasslands growing on ice caps in the sky, swim through schools of heat-loving fish on the bottom of the sea, and fight off the more severe effects of being freed from the shackles of gravity. Deadly giant crocodiles and more.
new game screen
Development Team Introduction
Game Information
-
Game Name: Glaciered
-
Game Genre: Action Adventure
-
Corresponding platform: Steam (PC)※ The host platform has not yet been determined
-
Release date: TBD
-
Suggested selling price: undecided
-
Development Team: Studio Snowblind
-
Publisher: PLAYISM
-
Supported languages: Japanese・English・Traditional Chinese・Simplified Chinese ※ French, Italian, German, and Spanish will be added later.
※ This content is part of the introduction of INDIE Live Expo 2023.
© Studio Snowblind All rights reserved. Licensed to and published by Active Gaming Media Inc.