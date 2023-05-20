Home » Ocean action-adventure game “Ice Age” reveals new film to explore the world covered by ice 65 million years later “Glaciered” – Bahamut
The game publisher PLAYISM announced at the independent game online conference “INDIE LiveExpo 2023” this evening that the future ocean action with soul-like elements was developed by the independent game development studio “Studio Snowblind” led by the game producer “Shibuya Kai” The adventure game “Glaciered” will be released by PLAYISM, and the latest promotional video will be released simultaneously on the “INDIE Live Premiere” program of the press conference.

“Sea of ​​Tranquility” Trailer

game introduction

  • image
“Ice Age” is an action-adventure game. The story takes place on the earth 65 million years later. The arrival of “Eternal Winter” has changed the global landscape. The whole world is covered by a huge ice sheet, and life still exists in the ice. In the ocean below, this is the stage of “Ice Age”.

Aquatic plants grow on the sky-like ice cap, and colorful glowing fish illuminate the bottom of the sea. In this brand-new golden age of life, there is a special species—“Tuai”, the descendants of birds. The advanced intelligence and unique metabolic system evolved by Tuai allow them to survive in this harsh environment. As long as “Eternal Winter” exists, the Great Ice Age that gave birth to this unique ecosystem will continue.

Now, Tuai faces a new threat visiting Eternal Winter.

image

Game Features

  • An action-adventure game set in the distant ocean
According to the official statement, “Ice Age” is an action game with a real-time combat system. Players need to release the power Tuai inherited from the blood of birds and dinosaurs, and use melee, long-range attacks and special skills to repel the incoming powerful enemies. And use its unique ability to control changes in cold and heat.

image

image

  • Combine abilities and skills to create a unique playstyle

The team pointed out that Tuai’s unique power can make the battle more free and diverse, such as the supercritical water channel created by high-speed swimming, and the instantaneous condensed blade born for battle.

image

image

  • Explore a world covered in ice 65 million years in the future

In the game, players can travel through unique ecosystems on Earth that have been covered by oceans 65 million years later, visit grasslands growing on ice caps in the sky, swim through schools of heat-loving fish on the bottom of the sea, and fight off the more severe effects of being freed from the shackles of gravity. Deadly giant crocodiles and more.

image

new game screen

Development Team Introduction

Publisher PLAYISM stated that Studio Snowblind is a personal independent game development group led by game producer “Shibuya Kei”. He served as the game producer of “Project Nimbus: Complete Edition” and “Sumire / すみれの空” (Sumire / すみれの空), and also worked as a program design, art design, VFX art design and UX art design related work.

Since the PS3/Xbox 360/Wii era, the development team has been involved in a variety of games including home consoles. With the increase in the localization of independent games in Japan in recent years, the team has also accumulated a wealth of creative experience, so they decided to devote themselves to the production of independent games full of writer’s personality. The “Ice Age” to be launched this time is the first work of “Studio Snowblind”, and most of its content is also completed by Kai Shibuya alone.

Shibuya Kai said: “I am very excited to be able to cooperate with PLAYISM, my personal favorite independent game publisher, and let them distribute “Ice Age”. Live up to the expectations of all players. As a developer, we will devote ourselves to the game production together with the publisher PLAYISM. In addition to constantly modifying the unique combat system of this game, we are also doing our best to develop the game controlled by players. The growth elements of characters, the rich and diverse creatures living under the frozen ocean 65 million years later, and the concept of alternation between day and night, etc., we hope to make the player’s playing experience more in-depth, please try it!”

  • image

Game Information

  • Game Name: Glaciered

  • Game Genre: Action Adventure

  • Corresponding platform: Steam (PC)※ The host platform has not yet been determined

  • Release date: TBD

  • Suggested selling price: undecided

  • Development Team: Studio Snowblind

  • Publisher: PLAYISM

  • Supported languages: Japanese・English・Traditional Chinese・Simplified Chinese ※ French, Italian, German, and Spanish will be added later.

※ This content is part of the introduction of INDIE Live Expo 2023.

© Studio Snowblind All rights reserved. Licensed to and published by Active Gaming Media Inc.

