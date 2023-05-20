“Because it’s funny”: drug driver fled from the police on Wartberger Straße

In Wartberg an der Krems, police officers from Kremsmünster wanted to stop the car of the 31-year-old from the Kirchdorf district. They switched on the flashing lights and the siren, but the driver suddenly stepped on the gas. He raced away from the police at 110 km/h in the local area. After about two kilometers the man stopped.

When checked, the 31-year-old stated that he did not have a driver’s license. It’s also “funny driving away from the police,” he said. He admitted to using drugs but refused to be examined by a medical officer.

The key was taken from the man and he was forbidden to continue driving. He is reported to the district authority and the public prosecutor’s office for several violations.

