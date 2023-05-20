Chen Guxin’s two-stroke advantage continues to lead the 2023 China Tour – the third round of the Jinan Open and Li Linqiang ranks second.

On May 20, the first China Golf Tour-Jinan Open (hereinafter referred to as “China Tour-Jinan Open”) ended at the Shandong Cultural Tourism Guyun Lake Golf Club (hereinafter referred to as “Guyun Lake Golf”). round of contention.
Hunan player Chen Guxin shot 71, with a total score of 204 (63-70-71, -12), and continued to lead. Hainan player Li Linqiang surrendered 65, with a total score of 206 (68-73-65, -10), and ranked second behind two strokes. Shenzhen player Jian Chuanlin followed closely behind, ranking third with a total score of 207 (71-69-67, -9).
The 36-hole leader, Chen Guxin, started with a 6-stroke lead and played quite well today, with 5 pars in the first 5 holes. On the 6th hole, Chen Guxin hit the green from 90 yards away from the flagpole for the second shot. The ball stopped 8 feet away from the hole cup, and then won the first birdie of this round. Then he hit the edge of the green with two shots on the 9th hole, and got another birdie with all his pushes.
After the transition, Chen Guxin caught the last birdie of this round on the 13th hole, and the score once reached -14. Although he made mistakes and swallowed bogeys on the 14th and 18th holes, it did not affect the overall situation and always occupied the top position in the leaderboard.
Chen Guxin said: “Today’s top nine performances are not bad, but the last nine performances are not very satisfactory due to mental fluctuations. I hope that the final round can stabilize the mentality and get the best results.” Tomorrow Chen Guxin will be the third in his career. One of the China Tour champions launched a sprint.
When Chen Guxin struggled in the back nine, the chasers behind him saw the opportunity and launched attacks one after another on the “moving day”. Li Linqiang was the best among them. He caught 8 birdies this round, and Chen Guxin’s score gap narrowed to 2 strokes.
Li Linqiang’s charge started on the second hole. He scored a 42-foot long putt on this par-three hole and caught the first birdie of this round, which greatly boosted his confidence. Next, Li Linqiang started his magical performance, performing two hat-tricks from the 8th to the 10th hole and the 13th to the 15th hole. His birdie frenzy did not stop there. After catching the last birdie of the round on the 17th hole, he successfully parred the 18th hole and locked the score at 65.
Li Linqiang said: “I am in a good state today. Both the tee shot and the putt are on the line, and I only need 24 putts. I played the second hole with momentum, and I got a touch in the back, and the birdie followed. I will play more aggressively tomorrow, and hope to continue. The status of this round.”
Li Linqiang and Chen Guxin have been friends since childhood. He said: “We used to be in the same group, tomorrow I will learn from him, and at the same time fight hard.”
Jian Chuanlin handed in red letters for three consecutive rounds
In the Guangdong Open, the opening match of the 2023 China Tour, Jian Chuanlin tied for fifth place. Coming to Jinan this week, Jian Chuanlin once again showed a good competitive state, playing red letters in three consecutive rounds.
In this round, Jian Chuan Lin caught 6 birdies, and 3 birdies on the front nine holes. After the transition, he became more and more courageous. He hit the green with two strokes on the 17th hole, and the ball stopped 36 feet away from the hole cup. , two-putt for birdie. The next 18th hole was even more domineering, and he directly pushed in a 36-foot birdie, which was a perfect finish.
Jian Chuanlin said: “My putting is pretty good. On the first day, I wasn’t quite used to the greens of Guyun Lake Golf, and I couldn’t stop hitting the greens. After adjusting my strategy in the past two days, I got much better.”
Tomorrow, Jian Chuanlin will start from the leading group. He said: “In the first two rounds, I was in the same group as Chen Guxin, and his irons were very accurate. Tomorrow is the third time we will start together, and I feel very destined.”
Luo Xuewen paid tribute to the people of his hometown with the lowest score in the game
Today is “520”, the Internet Valentine’s Day known as “Confession Day”. The 27-year-old Shandong player Luo Xuewen expressed his love to his wife who came to join him from Changsha last night with a brave round, and paid tribute to the people in his hometown.
Luo Xuewen shot 64, the lowest score in the game, with a total score of 209 (71-74 -64, -7), ranking jumped to tied for fourth place.
Mrs. Luo specially prepared for Luo Xuewen last night some internet celebrity milk tea in Changsha, which made Luo Xuewen very happy. The good performance of “Mobile Day” became his way of showing his affection. On the same day, he caught an astonishing 9 birdies in the first 14 holes, and his performance on the three par-3 holes of the 4th, 12th and 14th holes was particularly brilliant. On the 4th hole, he cut a 12-yard birdie from the edge of the green. On the 12th hole, he scored a 30-foot birdie putt in an “S” shape. On the 14th hole, he aggressively won a 63-foot long putt. pressing.
Luo Xuewen said: “My family is here. I feel more confident and happy. The cup of milk tea brought by my wife is so sweet to my heart. It makes me enjoy golf even more, so my results are also good. Today is a very comfortable day.”
Returning to his hometown to participate in the competition and eating the familiar Shandong cuisine made Luo Xuewen feel very comfortable. He said: “I usually miss Shandong’s pancakes, but I have eaten them in Jinan these days.”
Luo Xuewen’s brave performance made the championship competition in the final round full of variables. He said: “Chen Guxin’s outstanding performance in the past few days has inspired my competitive state. I fell behind him a lot in the first two rounds, which made me work harder. Today I made great efforts to catch up and narrowed the distance. I will continue tomorrow. spell.”
Jinan young players serve as game observers to feel the atmosphere of professional games
During the event, the China Tour-Jinan Open is open to the public. The first day of watching the game coincided with the weekend, and the number of spectators was considerable. The organizing committee also arranged for 10 representatives of Jinan’s youth golf students, including Li Haohong, Yang Mingyao, Tian Zhenxuan, and Liu Xiaotong, to serve as event observers and observe the outstanding China Tour players from a distance. Swing performance, and specially invited Hei Chunyi, a three-time China Tour champion and Hong Kong player from Hong Kong, to interact with them and give pointers to the students on their golf skills. The atmosphere was enthusiastic.
Among the student representatives, there are many champions and runners-up in provincial and municipal golf competitions. Among them, Yang Mingyao, a junior student, won the second place in men’s group B of the 2022 Shandong Provincial Golf Championships. In the interviews with the primary and middle school students, they were very excited about being able to watch the game in person. Tian Zhenxuan’s words were very representative. He said: “This is the second time for me to watch a professional golf game live, and it is also the first time for me to watch a game in Jinan. , I feel that the atmosphere of the competition is very solemn.”
Tomorrow will usher in the final round. The leading group will start from the first hole of Guyun Lake Golf at 9:40. The suspense of the championship will be revealed, so stay tuned.
This year's China Tour-Jinan Open has a total bonus of 500,000 yuan, co-sponsored by China Golf Association and Shandong Sports Bureau, Shandong Small Ball Sports Federation, Shandong Golf Association, Shandong Cultural Tourism Group Co., Ltd. , Jinan Sports Bureau, Jinan Sports Association, Shandong Wenlv Guyun Lake International Golf Club, and received support from Jinan Mass Sports Development Center, Jinan Golf Association, Jinan Changqing District Education and Sports Bureau Strong support, certified by the China Men's Professional Tour.
