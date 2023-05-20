Chen Guxin’s two-stroke advantage continues to lead the 2023 China Tour – the third round of the Jinan Open and Li Linqiang ranks second.

Original title: Chen Guxin continues to lead the 2023 China Tour with a two-shot advantage-Li Linqiang ranks second in the third round of the Jinan Open

On May 20, the first China Golf Tour-Jinan Open (hereinafter referred to as “China Tour-Jinan Open”) ended at the Shandong Cultural Tourism Guyun Lake Golf Club (hereinafter referred to as “Guyun Lake Golf”). round of contention.

Hunan player Chen Guxin shot 71, with a total score of 204 (63-70-71, -12), and continued to lead. Hainan player Li Linqiang surrendered 65, with a total score of 206 (68-73-65, -10), and ranked second behind two strokes. Shenzhen player Jian Chuanlin followed closely behind, ranking third with a total score of 207 (71-69-67, -9).

The 36-hole leader, Chen Guxin, started with a 6-stroke lead and played quite well today, with 5 pars in the first 5 holes. On the 6th hole, Chen Guxin hit the green from 90 yards away from the flagpole for the second shot. The ball stopped 8 feet away from the hole cup, and then won the first birdie of this round. Then he hit the edge of the green with two shots on the 9th hole, and got another birdie with all his pushes.

After the transition, Chen Guxin caught the last birdie of this round on the 13th hole, and the score once reached -14. Although he made mistakes and swallowed bogeys on the 14th and 18th holes, it did not affect the overall situation and always occupied the top position in the leaderboard.

Chen Guxin said: “Today’s top nine performances are not bad, but the last nine performances are not very satisfactory due to mental fluctuations. I hope that the final round can stabilize the mentality and get the best results.” Tomorrow Chen Guxin will be the third in his career. One of the China Tour champions launched a sprint.

When Chen Guxin struggled in the back nine, the chasers behind him saw the opportunity and launched attacks one after another on the “moving day”. Li Linqiang was the best among them. He caught 8 birdies this round, and Chen Guxin’s score gap narrowed to 2 strokes.

Li Linqiang’s charge started on the second hole. He scored a 42-foot long putt on this par-three hole and caught the first birdie of this round, which greatly boosted his confidence. Next, Li Linqiang started his magical performance, performing two hat-tricks from the 8th to the 10th hole and the 13th to the 15th hole. His birdie frenzy did not stop there. After catching the last birdie of the round on the 17th hole, he successfully parred the 18th hole and locked the score at 65.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

