Promise the confession to you, may love be as gorgeous as summer flowers, Nature Church joins hands with new brand ambassador Xu Ruohan to open 520 sweet praise-China Entertainment Network

The flowers are blooming, who do you want to confess to?

On May 20th, Nature Hall officially announced that the young actor Xu Ruohan became the brand ambassador of Nature Hall, and sweetly launched the 520 theme event of “I will confess to you”. Previously, Xu Ruohan’s outstanding performance in the hit drama “Summer Flower” sparked heated discussions across the Internet. Her youthful temperament and natural role interpretation have also attracted public attention. In this hand-in-hand cooperation, Xu Ruohan will work with Nature Hall to make a sincere confession to every “you” who has good wishes, and to go to the splendid summer together with the bright skin state of summer flowers.

Sweet Summer Flowers, Natural Shine

In the play, she regained her confidence in life because of a warm, romantic and wonderful encounter, confessed boldly, and encountered an unforgettable love; outside the play, she was pure, playful, natural and fresh, with a literary style that rushed to her face, but frankly said, “It’s summer.” The role of Hua (in) makes me more active.”

During the filming of the healing urban love drama “Summer Flower”, the new-generation actor Xu Ruohan performed a large number of high-sweet rivalry scenes with rival actors. The character creation is full of tension and has captured the love of fans and audiences. Whether it is in front of the screen or off the camera, Xu Ruohan maintains the vitality of a summer flower, her skin condition is always online, and she is steadily moving forward on the road of acting career development with a confident, calm and progressive attitude.

Underneath the fresh and natural appearance is the professionalism of meticulously crafting acting skills and precipitating works, which is exactly what Nature Hall has noticed. For a long time, natto has paid attention to the needs of every consumer who loves life and pursues beauty, and has continued to innovate with persistent and long-lasting scientific research ingenuity to create better products. The same focus makes the two very speculative. In the future cooperation, Natto will work with Xu Ruohan to get closer to the lives of more young consumers, and inject the gorgeous life and skin condition into daily life.

“Put the confession” in a gift box and “promise you” the love for the skin

“I like you for a long time. Do you know?” At 520, which is named after love, Xu Ruohan, the new brand ambassador of Nature Church, uttered her “confession statement”. Love needs to be expressed, whether it is to yourself or to the TA who lights up your life.

In order to convey this love, Natto customized a 520 limited confession gift box, bringing a star single product full of repairing power, and presenting special blessings from the Himalayas. The confession gift box not only carries the breakthrough scientific research achievement of Nature Hall – “Super Yeast” Himein, which strengthens the skin barrier and revitalizes skin energy, but also contains the best wishes of Nature Hall. On this special day, it will help you start romance A new experience of healing skin care.

A sudden summer defines the flow of time. Together with Nature Hall, we will open 520 exclusive courtesy, and promise you a confession, and may love be as gorgeous as summer flowers.