Disney+ at Telekom 12 months for only 3 euros per month

Telekom customers can currently subscribe to Disney+ for 12 months for just €3 per month – €4.49 per month cheaper than a normal annual Disney+ subscription and even €5.99 cheaper than a monthly subscription.

The Disney+ by Telekom 12M option has a minimum term of 12 months and is then extended indefinitely with a 1-month notice period. From the 13th month, 8.99 euros/month are due.

Offer also applies to those who already use Disney+

Existing Disney+ customers with an ongoing contract can also take advantage of the offer: An existing annual subscription is paused as long as Disney+ by Telekom is active. For customers who have a monthly Disney+ subscription or a Disney+ subscription through another app provider, there are options to manage existing subscriptions.

The prerequisite for Disney+ by Telekom 12 is either a smartphone tariff, DSL tariff or MagentaTV tariff from Telekom. If you have a mobile phone contract with Telekom, you can also use the 12-month option from Telekom for Disney+ at home on a SmartTV, MagentaTV Stick, tablet or laptop. All you need is the login data for Disney+.

Disney+ is home to all Disney and Pixar films, the Star Wars films and series, and all Marvel films. With the “Star” offer, users also have access to action, horror and science fiction classics such as Die Hard, Alien or Avatar – The Journey of Pandora and Avatar – The Way of Water.

This makes Telekom even more interesting for new and existing customers, because the Disney+ by Telekom 12M option can be easily ordered with any Telekom tariff.

Compare internet tariffs

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

