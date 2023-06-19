Home » Trading in stocks and options possible again
After technical problems: trading on the Swiss stock exchange is possible again

Shares and options have not been traded on the Swiss stock exchange since 11 a.m. There were obviously technical problems. Trading resumed in the afternoon.

Nothing was going on at the stock exchange after midday.

Symbol picture: Ennio Leanza / Keystone

Nothing worked. And that since 11 o’clock in the morning. Trading in shares and options has been discontinued on the Swiss stock exchange Six, said spokesman Jürg Schneider. Before that, everything was running normally, but then a problem arose and trading on the stock exchange was discontinued. According to Six spokesman Schneider, the cause is a “software error”.

